Final ethics hearing for ex-Granite Shoals mayor again postponed

An ethics hearing concerning a complaint filed against former Granite Shoals mayor Aaron Garcia (left) has been moved to May 22. This is well beyond the May 12 deadline set by city ordinance for a final ethics hearing. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The final hearing of the Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission concerning a complaint against former Mayor Aaron Garcia has been postponed a second time. The hearing was moved from Wednesday, May 17, to 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, because Garcia had a work conflict. Before that, it was set for April 24 but postponed because one of the three commission members resigned.

Garcia is a sergeant for the Marble Falls Police Department and is no longer Granite Shoals mayor as he chose not to run for re-election. His replacement, Kiel Arnone, was sworn in during a special council meeting on Tuesday.

Both the May 17 and May 22 final hearing dates are well past the May 12 deadline set by the city’s Ethics Ordinance to hold a final hearing. The ordinance states that a final hearing must occur within 30 days of a preliminary hearing. In this case, Garcia’s preliminary hearing was held on April 12, creating a May 12 deadline.

