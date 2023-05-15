SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls city swim team registration through May 31

05/15/23 | DailyTrib.com

The deadline to register for the Marble Falls city swim team is May 31. The league is open to ages 5-18 years old. Cost is $90 per child. Late registration, which will be open from June 1-30, is $105. 

Coaches will teach kids a variety of swimming techniques to sharpen their water skills. Swimmers will also have the chance to compete in meets held in New Braunfels and Brownsville, including the 2023 Texas Summer Games hosted by the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation.

Practices are Tuesday-Friday, May 22-July 20, in the Lakeside Park community pool, 305 Buena Vista Drive. Youngsters in the 5- to 8-year-old division will practice from 8-9 a.m.; ages 9-18 will practice from 9-10:30 a.m. 

A swim test will be administered on the first day of practice.

Competitions kick off on June 17 in New Braunfels. Swimmers will journey back to New Braunfels on July 8 for the TAAF Regional Meet. Qualifiers from the regional meet will be invited to compete in the Texas Summer Games in Brownsville from July 27-30 to cap off the swim season. 

Participation fees for TAAF individual events are $10. Relays are $40.

To register, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

May is National Water Safety Month

05/03/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Shoot for Coop scholarship fundraiser April 22

04/14/23 | Nathan Bush

Pick up a pickleball paddle for CASA

04/06/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *