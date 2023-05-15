Marble Falls city swim team registration through May 31

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The deadline to register for the Marble Falls city swim team is May 31. The league is open to ages 5-18 years old. Cost is $90 per child. Late registration, which will be open from June 1-30, is $105.

Coaches will teach kids a variety of swimming techniques to sharpen their water skills. Swimmers will also have the chance to compete in meets held in New Braunfels and Brownsville, including the 2023 Texas Summer Games hosted by the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation.

Practices are Tuesday-Friday, May 22-July 20, in the Lakeside Park community pool, 305 Buena Vista Drive. Youngsters in the 5- to 8-year-old division will practice from 8-9 a.m.; ages 9-18 will practice from 9-10:30 a.m.

A swim test will be administered on the first day of practice.

Competitions kick off on June 17 in New Braunfels. Swimmers will journey back to New Braunfels on July 8 for the TAAF Regional Meet. Qualifiers from the regional meet will be invited to compete in the Texas Summer Games in Brownsville from July 27-30 to cap off the swim season.

Participation fees for TAAF individual events are $10. Relays are $40.

To register, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s webpage.

