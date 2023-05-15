Burnet County Democrats host Clayton Tucker on May 21

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Clayton Tucker is the guest speaker of the Burnet County Democratic Club on May 21. Courtesy image

Clayton Tucker is the guest speaker of the Burnet County Democratic Club when it meets from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Wedding Oaks Winery, 229 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. He is the county chair for Lampasas Democrats, deputy finance director with Texas Young Democrats, founder and president of the Texas Progressive Caucus, co-founder of the Texas Grassroots Alliance, and committeeman for District 24 of the State Democratic Executive Committee.

Tucker is also a former teacher as well as an author and fifth-generation Texas rancher. He will talk about the future of Democrats in the state.

“Tucker is instrumental in organizing the Texas Democratic Party from the ground up with an inclusive plan that is showing good results,” said Burnet County Democratic Club Vice President Guy Stuart in a media release announcing the event.

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets regularly and holds social, candidate-related, and Texas issues-focused events periodically. Follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit bcdctx.org for more information.