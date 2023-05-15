Brisket fundraiser benefits Granite Shoals girl, cancer research

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Isabella Solorzano posed with Granite Shoals police officers in 2022. The 5-year-old girl is battling cancer. The Granite Shoals Police Officers' Association is selling smoked briskets to raise money for her family as well as cancer research. The deadline to order is May 23. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Granite Shoals Police Officers’ Association is smoking and selling 30 briskets to raise money for cancer research and help the family of a local girl fighting the disease.

The deadline to order a brisket at $160 each is May 23. The money goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Isa’s Fight. The latter charity was created to help the family of Isabella Solorzano, a 5-year-old Granite Shoals girl battling neuroblastoma, which develops in nerve cells throughout the body.

To place an order, contact GSPOA affiliates Fatima Hernandez-Lopez at 830-220-3734 or fatima.hernandez33@yahoo.com or Larry Conchola at 512-848-4916 or larryconchola@yahoo.com. Valid forms of payment include cash, check, or Venmo.

Purchased briskets can be picked up at noon on May 27 for Memorial Day weekend.

Conchola organized the fundraiser alongside Hernandez-Lopez and the GSPOA after he was nominated as Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Visionary of the Year. His son, Eric, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 1991 at the age of 7, but by 1994, he was cancer free after undergoing extensive treatment.

Leukemia is a cancer that develops in the blood-forming tissues in the body. Lymphoma forms in the body’s lymphatic system, which is part of the immune-response network.

“I just want people to know that this money is going toward cancer research,” Conchola told DailyTrib.com.

Research has led to treatments that have considerably increased the survival rates of those diagnosed with leukemia. The five-year survival rate for leukemia was 14 percent in a study conducted from 1960-63. It rose to 66.4 percent from 2010-16, according to another study.

