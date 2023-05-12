HCCT has new executive director

Heidi Melton is the new Hill Country Community Theatre executive director. She and husband Daniel joined the nonprofit theater in Cottonwood Shores in September 2022. Courtesy photo

Heidi Melton was appointed as the Hill Country Community Theatre‘s executive director on May 10. She will oversee the nonprofit Cottonwood Shores venue’s operations and strategic planning.

A seasoned arts professional with over two decades of experience, Melton was hired by the theater in September 2022 as its associate director. Her husband, Daniel, was hired at the same time as artistic director.

“I am honored and excited to join HCCT as its new executive director,” Melton said in a media release from the theater announcing her promotion. “I look forward to working with the talented team at HCCT and serving our community by bringing engaging and impactful theatre experiences to our audiences. I am committed to building on the foundation that has been laid and taking HCCT to new heights.”

Hill Country Community Theatre Board President Frank Reilly said Melton’s passion for production along with her versatile skills made her the perfect candidate for the job.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heidi Melton as our new executive director,” Reilly said in the release. “Heidi’s artistic background and her administrative skills make her the ideal person to lead our theatre. We are confident that HCCT will continue to thrive under her leadership and bring joy to our community.”

Before coming to Marble Falls, Melton was a box office manager, performer, and choreographer for the Fredericksburg Theater Company. Prior to that, she worked as a singer, dancer, actor, swing dance captain, and choreographer at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and a production singer for Carnival Cruise Lines.

Outgoing Executive Director Patty Gosselin will transition to marketing director for the theater and plans to retire at the end of August. Gosselin took over as executive director following the unexpected death of Mike Rademaekers in August 2021.

