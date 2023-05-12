GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 15, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, May 15

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

canvassing of election results for places 2, 3, and 4

administration of oaths of office for Crystal Tubig, Mandy McCary, and Larry Berkman

discussion and possible action for out-of-state travel request for the Marble Falls High School theater department

In executive session:

possible approval of new assistant superintendent of operations and Marble Falls High School principal

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

canvassing of election results for places 3 and 7

administration of oaths of office for Suzanne Brown and Mark Kincaid

report on 2021 bond program

report on new spectator guidelines for Bulldog Field beginning with the 2023-24 school year

discussion and possible approval of third-quarter budget amendments

discussion and possible action to assign a fund balance for school safety items

Tuesday, May 16

10 a.m. regular meeting

District office, 225 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and action on a stakeholder committee to review district rules

discussion and action regarding Channel Oaks Water System rule violations

determination of the drought stage

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

presentation from the Hill Country Humane Society

awarding a contract for upgrades to 1.3 miles of existing streets

awarding a contract for design services for a new City Center Complex and Fire Station 2

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

canvassing of election results for mayor and places 2, 4, and 6

administration of oaths of office for Karlee Cauble, Craig Magerkurth, and Bryan Walker

election of a new mayor pro tempore

authorization of multiple certificates of obligation totaling about $2.7 million for components of the wastewater treatment plant project

execution of two separate agreements with the Texas Water Development Board for principal forgiveness totaling about $2.1 million for components of the wastewater treatment plant project

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant

canvassing of election results for places 2, 4, and 5

election of mayor pro tempore

authorizing publication of intent to issue certificates of obligation not to exceed $8 million

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

canvassing of election results for three aldermen

administration of oaths of office for Bruce Robertson, Lynn Smith, and Terry Smith

mayor’s report on flagpole replacement

Thursday, May 18

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, May 19

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com