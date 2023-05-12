GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 15, 2023
Monday, May 15
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
On the agenda:
- canvassing of election results for places 2, 3, and 4
- administration of oaths of office for Crystal Tubig, Mandy McCary, and Larry Berkman
- discussion and possible action for out-of-state travel request for the Marble Falls High School theater department
In executive session:
- possible approval of new assistant superintendent of operations and Marble Falls High School principal
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- canvassing of election results for places 3 and 7
- administration of oaths of office for Suzanne Brown and Mark Kincaid
- report on 2021 bond program
- report on new spectator guidelines for Bulldog Field beginning with the 2023-24 school year
- discussion and possible approval of third-quarter budget amendments
- discussion and possible action to assign a fund balance for school safety items
Tuesday, May 16
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
10 a.m. regular meeting
District office, 225 S. Pierce, Burnet
- discussion and action on a stakeholder committee to review district rules
- discussion and action regarding Channel Oaks Water System rule violations
- determination of the drought stage
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- presentation from the Hill Country Humane Society
- awarding a contract for upgrades to 1.3 miles of existing streets
- awarding a contract for design services for a new City Center Complex and Fire Station 2
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- canvassing of election results for mayor and places 2, 4, and 6
- administration of oaths of office for Karlee Cauble, Craig Magerkurth, and Bryan Walker
- election of a new mayor pro tempore
- authorization of multiple certificates of obligation totaling about $2.7 million for components of the wastewater treatment plant project
- execution of two separate agreements with the Texas Water Development Board for principal forgiveness totaling about $2.1 million for components of the wastewater treatment plant project
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant
- canvassing of election results for places 2, 4, and 5
- election of mayor pro tempore
- authorizing publication of intent to issue certificates of obligation not to exceed $8 million
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- canvassing of election results for three aldermen
- administration of oaths of office for Bruce Robertson, Lynn Smith, and Terry Smith
- mayor’s report on flagpole replacement
Thursday, May 18
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Friday, May 19
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.