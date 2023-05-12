SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 15, 2023

05/12/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, May 15

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • canvassing of election results for places 2, 3, and 4
  • administration of oaths of office for Crystal Tubig, Mandy McCary, and Larry Berkman
  • discussion and possible action for out-of-state travel request for the Marble Falls High School theater department

In executive session:

  • possible approval of new assistant superintendent of operations and Marble Falls High School principal

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • canvassing of election results for places 3 and 7
  • administration of oaths of office for Suzanne Brown and Mark Kincaid
  • report on 2021 bond program  
  • report on new spectator guidelines for Bulldog Field beginning with the 2023-24 school year
  • discussion and possible approval of third-quarter budget amendments
  • discussion and possible action to assign a fund balance for school safety items

Tuesday, May 16

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

District office, 225 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on a stakeholder committee to review district rules
  • discussion and action regarding Channel Oaks Water System rule violations
  • determination of the drought stage

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • presentation from the Hill Country Humane Society
  • awarding a contract for upgrades to 1.3 miles of existing streets
  • awarding a contract for design services for a new City Center Complex and Fire Station 2

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • canvassing of election results for mayor and places 2, 4, and 6
  • administration of oaths of office for Karlee Cauble, Craig Magerkurth, and Bryan Walker
  • election of a new mayor pro tempore
  • authorization of multiple certificates of obligation totaling about $2.7 million for components of the wastewater treatment plant project
  • execution of two separate agreements with the Texas Water Development Board for principal forgiveness totaling about $2.1 million for components of the wastewater treatment plant project

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant
  • canvassing of election results for places 2, 4, and 5
  • election of mayor pro tempore
  • authorizing publication of intent to issue certificates of obligation not to exceed $8 million

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • canvassing of election results for three aldermen
  • administration of oaths of office for Bruce Robertson, Lynn Smith, and Terry Smith
  • mayor’s report on flagpole replacement

Thursday, May 18

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, May 19

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

