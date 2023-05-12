Burnet County Jail bookings for May 5-11, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 5-11, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): criminal mischief.

Kale Anthony Casanova, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 5 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Vincent Do, 22, of San Antonio was arrested May 5 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Aubrey Floyd Hart Sr., 63, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by BCSO: prohibited sexual conduct (2 counts), sex offender’s duty to register-life, parole hold.

Michael Adam Herr, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested May 5 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Lukas Jiran, 27, was arrested May 5 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 6 to ICE.

Andrew Alter Lund, 50, of Lampasas was arrested May 5 by BPD: impersonating a public servant (2 counts). Released May 6 on $7,500 in bonds.

Scott Fox Maurer, 63, of Jonestown was arrested May 5 by BCSO: failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Anthony Lee Morris, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested May 5 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 6 on $5,000 bond.

Heriberto Munoz-Villasenor, 30, was arrested May 5 by ICE: detainer. Released May 8 to ICE.

Salvador Ferrusquia Ortiz, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 5 by BCSO: no driver’s license, speeding, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released May 8 after laying out a fine.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 5 by BCSO: parole violation.

Filip Jakub Stankiewicz, 30, was arrested May 5 by ICE: detainer. Released May 6 on $1,500 in bonds.

Joshua James Tovar, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested May 5 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Cody Wade Watts, 31, of Canon City, Colorado, was arrested May 5 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of a child. Released May 8 on $75,000 in bonds.

Onel Deltorro-Guerrero, 39, of Austin was arrested May 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Onel Deltorro-Guerrero, 39, of Austin was arrested May 6 by ICE: detainer.

Clifton Nick Hernandez, 65, of Marble Falls was arrested May 6 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates. Released May 7 on $750 in bonds.

Victor Aviles-Castaneda, 38, was arrested May 7 by ICE: detainer. Released May 8 to ICE.

Michael Lee Clark, 40, of Burnet was arrested May 7 by MFPD: failure to appear, expired registration, driving while license is invalid. Released May 8 on $750 in bonds.

Domingo Delgado-Martinez, 28, was arrested May 7 by ICE: detainer. Released May 8 to ICE.

Jose Jaramillo-Cabrera, 21, was arrested May 7 by ICE: detainer. Released May 8 to ICE.

Jorge Ortiz-Guevara, 35, was arrested May 7 by ICE: detainer. Released May 8 to ICE.

Sandra Marie Palacio, 38, of Mason was arrested May 7 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass.

Jorge Mario Ramirez-Deras, 30, was arrested May 7 by ICE: detainer. Released May 8 to ICE.

Ignacio Uriel Rios-Rios, 21, was arrested May 7 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Louis Arce IV, 39, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kolton William Bauers, 25, of Spicewood was arrested May 8 by BCSO: sexual performance by a child under 14-produced/directed/promoted. Released May 9 on $75,000 bond.

Patrick James Gibson, 35, of Tobeyville was arrested May 8 by MFPD: failure to appear/bail jumping, no driver’s license.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested May 8 by MFPD: surety surrender-criminal trespass, surety surrender-harassment.

Colby Lane Mueller-Langley, 22, of Bryan was arrested May 8 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, theft of property.

Dalton James Phillips, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by BPD: public intoxication.

Ignacio Uriel Rios-Rios, 21, was arrested May 8 by ICE: detainer. Released May 9 to ICE.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 8 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Wayne Tisdel, 62, of Bertram was arrested May 8 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Erick Medrano Carrillo, 25, was arrested May 9 by ICE: detainer. Released May 10 to ICE.

Javier Gaibor-Chiriboga, 29, of Austin was arrested May 9 by ICE: detainer. Released May 10 to ICE.

Reyes Isidro Garcia Jr., 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 9 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): false drug test-falsification device.

Kandra Ramone Goolsbee Jr., 19, of Austin was arrested May 9 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released May 10 on $1,500 bond.

George Ismail, 45, was arrested May 9 by ICE: detainer. Released May 10 to ICE.

Heriberto Loera-Delacruz, 48, was arrested May 9 by ICE: detainer. Released May 10 to ICE.

Scott Fox Maurer, 63, of Jonestown was arrested May 9 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), tampering with a government record-defraud (4 counts).

Torsten Mueller, 50, of Austin was arrested May 9 by ICE: detainer. Released May 10 to ICE.

Joe Arthur Ramon, 52, of Kingsland was arrested May 9 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Stacey Dawne Aleman, 40, of Lampasas was arrested May 10 by an outside agency: insufficient bond-prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic center, fraudulent securing of documents, theft of property, burglary of a habitation, insufficient bond-forgery of a government instrument/money, burglary of a building, insufficient bond-forgery of a financial instrument.

Onofre Gutierrez, 56, of Austin was arrested May 10 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jobena Marie McClimon, 62, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 10 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Abel Rodriguez, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 10 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

John Edward Sharp Jr., 50, of Marble Falls was arrested May 10 by MFPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 10 by an outside agency: parole violation.

Anne Therese Wilder, 41, of Kingsland was arrested May 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Curtis Eugene Adams Jr., 63, of Pinehurst was arrested May 11 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid.

William Randall Brunson, 32, of Bertram was arrested May 11 by BCSO: theft of property.

Cody Lane Garcia, 26, of Kingsland was arrested May 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on surety bond.

Paige Amanda Moffett, 31, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Colby Lane Mueller-Langley, 22, of Bryan was arrested May 11 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Isek Aaron Munoz, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BCSO: accident involving an injury (2 counts), intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle (3 counts).

Annabeth Lynn Phillips, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-terroristic threat of family/household member. Released same day on surety bond.

Justin Anthony Scott, 36, of Austin was arrested May 11 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Osvaldo Soto-Abraira, 26, of Pflugerville was arrested May 11 by BCSO: violation of motor fuel tax requirements, theft of property.

Jimmy Dwayne Steaples, 52, of Bertram was arrested May 11 by an outside agency: U.S. Marshals Service bench warrant. Released same day to an outside agency.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 37, of Burnet was arrested May 11 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Markie Lee Torres, 39, of Kingsland was arrested May 11 by MFPD: false driver’s license/identification, public intoxication. Released same day on $750 in bonds.