New transfer rules for MFISD

The Marble Falls Independent School District redrew its attendance zones and altered transfer rules for elementary school campuses as school officials attempt to balance enrollments to prepare for the area’s anticipated growth. Courtesy photo

Parents of Marble Falls Independent School District elementary students will need to wait until Aug. 17, the day after the first day of the 2023-24 school year, before their transfer applications will be considered by the district, per new transfer rules released by MFISD on May 10.

“When I say the first day of school, we will start looking at the possibility of allowing transfers of new students (at that time),” MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway said at a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees in April. “The first day of school doesn’t mean we’ll finish the first day and say, ‘The doors are wide open.’ We don’t know that.”

Under the new rules, elementary students requesting in-district or out-of-district transfers must turn in their transfer applications by July 1.

The school board adopted the new rules after altering elementary attendance zones in August 2022 to balance campus enrollments to meet population growth. A committee of parents, staff, and residents helped make the final decisions.

“It will help us have a little more space at Colt and Marble Falls (elementary schools),” Gasaway told DailyTrib.com in August. “This will provide them some relief.”

The rules also impact incoming fifth-graders, their siblings, and returning transfers. The deadline for transfer applications for these students is also July 1. Transfer applications will be considered as they are received. Transfer requests for siblings who aren’t currently enrolled in the district should be completed by July 1 and will be considered on or before Aug. 9.

Fifth-graders will be grandfathered into old zones for the 2023-24 school year. During this same time period, younger siblings of fifth-graders may also be grandfathered in and allowed to stay at their current school. Parents will have to provide transportation to and from campus. Grandfathering will end at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

If space is available, new in-district and out-of-district transfers at Marble Falls middle and high schools will be considered. Transfer requests for these students must be completed by July 1. Consideration of requests will begin July 2.

The district’s approval process for potential transfers remains unchanged.

“Transfer students, as always with any of our transfer students, must maintain good standing academically, behaviorally, and with attendance,” Gasaway said.

Transfer applications are available on the district’s website.

editor@thepicayune.com