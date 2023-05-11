New chronic pain support group’s first meeting May 25

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. Rey Ximenes will give tips on how to live well with chronic pain and illness during a chronic pain support group meeting on May 25 in Marble Falls. Staff and courtesy photos

A new chronic pain support group in Marble Falls is meeting for the first time on May 25 to help connect residents with resources on how to manage pain. The first meeting is 10-11:30 a.m. at the Community Resource Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls. The meeting is hosted by pain control clinic Advanced Pain Care. The group plans to meet quarterly.

At the first meeting, guests will hear a presentation from Dr. Rey Ximenes, a board-certified physician in addiction medicine, anesthesiology, interventional pain management, acupuncture, and naturopathy. Ximenes will give tips on how to live well with chronic pain and illness.

The group plans to host other speakers at future meetings to cover a large variety of pain management issues.

“Guest speakers will range from medical experts to inspirational/counseling services, and others,” said Hyacinth Brown, a representative from Advanced Pain Care. “We will also include an inspirational health and wellness book club review to address the psychology of chronic illness and allow members an opportunity to connect and reflect.”

Advanced Pain Care decided to host the group after a resident asked officials at the clinic their thoughts on starting a local support group, Brown said.

“We were approached by a community member with a long history of chronic pain and illness who expressed a need for a local support group,” she said. “We learned that support groups exist in the Greater Austin area and in remote formats, but resources are not available locally, so we decided to answer the community’s request.”

The local group will ensure residents battling chronic illnesses and pain aren’t required to travel long distances for resources.

“Navigating life with chronic pain and illness has many challenges and barriers,” Brown said. “Being able to offer these resources locally decreases the burden of travel to access this type of support.”

The new group will offer several forms of education for managing chronic pain and illness.

“Being able to access medical experts, education, open forum Q&A sessions, and connect with a compassionate network of peers who can relate, inspire, and guide each other is an invaluable resource for patients with chronic illness,” Brown said.

To register, email hbrown@advancedpaincare.us.

