Lakeside beach closed for work

The beach at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls will be closed May 11-25 as crews add sand and demolish the site’s sidewalk. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The beach at Lakeside Park will be closed May 11-25 as the city expands its footprint. Plans include adding more sand and demolishing the sidewalk to increase space.

The improvements are part of a mid-year budget amendment passed by the Marble Falls City Council on April 18. During the meeting, councilors approved an additional $150,000 of funding for the parks department to complete the renovations.

