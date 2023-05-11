Lakeside beach closed for work
The beach at Lakeside Park will be closed May 11-25 as the city expands its footprint. Plans include adding more sand and demolishing the sidewalk to increase space.
The improvements are part of a mid-year budget amendment passed by the Marble Falls City Council on April 18. During the meeting, councilors approved an additional $150,000 of funding for the parks department to complete the renovations.
1 thought on “Lakeside beach closed for work”
Why not get rid of the wading pools that stay pretty gross, add some grass, and keep at least a bit of the sidewalk width?