Habitat for Humanity ‘Crew’ takes on apartment project

Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity volunteers refurbish an apartment unit in Marble Falls for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. Richard Beightol (front, left), Victoria Harkins (front, right), Peter Hutnick (back, left), and Harry Born (back, right) are members of 'The Crew,' the core group of Habitat volunteers. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity volunteers on a homebuilding break are lending their skills to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The crew is refurbishing one of many transitional housing units the HLCN owns in Marble Falls.

The apartment units on Village Circle have been set aside for the HLCN’s Transformational Living program, which provides housing to those in need while they get back on their feet. The network is made up of area churches that are each refurbishing a unit through the Adopt An Apartment program.

Habitat for Humanity material coordinator David Waldo belongs to Trinity Episcopal Church in Marble Falls, which adopted unit 406. Waldo rallied the tight-knit volunteer crew for the project.

“We’ve got what I think is a fantastic group of guys,” he told DailyTrib.com. “And one lady. We can’t forget her!”

Waldo was referring to “The Crew,” the core group of Habitat for Humanity volunteers who dedicate their Wednesdays and Saturdays to building homes in the Highland Lakes. House projects are currently on hold while lots are leveled and readied for construction.

The Crew has been a huge help since they started on the project, HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann told DailyTrib.com.

“We are grateful to have their help and experience on the job,” he said.

Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity most recently built two homes in Granite Shoals, totaling 25 houses built in the Highland Lakes since 1994.

To learn about Habitat for Humanity volunteer opportunities, contact hlhabitat@gmail.com or 830 693-0700. Visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network website for information or assistance.

