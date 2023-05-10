DailyTrib.com hits the big screens

The Athletic Club has a DailyTrib.com Screen in its main workout room at 2312 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. The screen runs on a loop with local advertisers, news from DailyTrib.com, and posts from Victory Media’s other publications, including The Picayune Magazine and 101HighlandLakes.com. Staff photo

You read it in your email and online, you hear it on the radio, and now you can see news from DailyTrib.com on select TV screens in local businesses across the publication’s distribution area, which includes Marble Falls, Kingsland, Burnet, Granite Shoals, Cottonwood Shores, Buchanan Dam, Llano, and Horseshoe Bay.

DailyTrib.com Screens is the latest addition to Victory Media’s multimedia news and marketing company at 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls. Victory Media is a family-owned-and-operated company that has been growing in the Highland Lakes for more than 35 years. Other products include The Picayune Magazine, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine, DailyTrib.com, 101HighlandLakes.com, The Daily and The 101 email newsletters, and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

“This is a natural progression in a dynamic industry,” Publisher Mandi Goldsmith said. “It brings more awareness of DailyTrib.com while also expanding our distribution and increasing the effectiveness of advertising dollars. It’s a high-profile, affordable way to advertise your brand.”

The reaction has been positive from advertisers, business locations, and viewers who are excited to see local, rather than Austin, news on the screens.

Because of Victory Media’s valued and longstanding relationships with local businesses, screen installation easily reached initial goals in Burnet, Marble Falls, and Kingsland. The next step is to increase the number of screens and partner with other surrounding communities, Goldsmith said.

Look for DailyTrib.com Screens while eating lunch at Jardin Corona or Darci’s Deli in downtown Marble Falls or Trailblazer Grille on the square in Burnet. They can also be found in the Balcones Pain Management waiting room, The Athletic Club and Anytime Fitness in Marble Falls, and Kingsland Health and Fitness in Kingsland, to name a handful of locations.

“Residential and business growth is and will be on the rise,” Goldsmith continued. “We want to be able to introduce our advertisers, our other products, and DailyTrib.com news to existing and new readers as they are out and about in Marble Falls, Burnet, and Kingsland.”

Anyone wanting to advertise on the screens should call Victory Media at 830-693-7152 and ask for the advertising department.

