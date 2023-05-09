ROUNDUP: High school graduations
Graduating high school seniors across the Highland Lakes are preparing for their big day as the 2022-23 academic year winds down. Below are the dates, times, and locations for area high school commencement ceremonies.
MARBLE FALLS HIGH SCHOOL
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26
WHERE: Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls
FALLS CAREER HIGH SCHOOL
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 26
WHERE: Marble Falls High School auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls
BURNET HIGH SCHOOL
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26
WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet
QUEST HIGH SCHOOL
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25
WHERE: Burnet High School auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet
LLANO HIGH SCHOOL
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26
WHERE: Llano High School auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 in Llano
CROSSROADS HIGH SCHOOL
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25
WHERE: Community Room in the Dennis Hill Building, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano
FAITH ACADEMY OF MARBLE FALLS
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12
WHERE: Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet
Look for the Class of 2023 graduation special in the June issue of The Picayune Magazine.