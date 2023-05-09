ROUNDUP: High school graduations

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls seniors toss their caps during a previous graduation ceremony at Mustang Stadium. The 2023 commencement ceremonies are listed below. Photo by Diana Cox

Graduating high school seniors across the Highland Lakes are preparing for their big day as the 2022-23 academic year winds down. Below are the dates, times, and locations for area high school commencement ceremonies.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26

WHERE: Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 26

WHERE: Marble Falls High School auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26

WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25

WHERE: Burnet High School auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26

WHERE: Llano High School auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 in Llano

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25

WHERE: Community Room in the Dennis Hill Building, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12

WHERE: Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet

Look for the Class of 2023 graduation special in the June issue of The Picayune Magazine.

