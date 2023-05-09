SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

ROUNDUP: High school graduations

05/09/23 | DailyTrib.com
Marble Falls High School graduation

Marble Falls seniors toss their caps during a previous graduation ceremony at Mustang Stadium. The 2023 commencement ceremonies are listed below. Photo by Diana Cox

Graduating high school seniors across the Highland Lakes are preparing for their big day as the 2022-23 academic year winds down. Below are the dates, times, and locations for area high school commencement ceremonies.

MARBLE FALLS HIGH SCHOOL

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26

WHERE: Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

FALLS CAREER HIGH SCHOOL

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 

WHERE: Marble Falls High School auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

BURNET HIGH SCHOOL

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26

WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet

QUEST HIGH SCHOOL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25

WHERE: Burnet High School auditorium, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

LLANO HIGH SCHOOL

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26

WHERE: Llano High School auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 in Llano

CROSSROADS HIGH SCHOOL

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25

WHERE: Community Room in the Dennis Hill Building, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano

FAITH ACADEMY OF MARBLE FALLS

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12

WHERE: Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet

Look for the Class of 2023 graduation special in the June issue of The Picayune Magazine.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Jury selection underway in capital murder case; death penalty sought

05/09/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Recount for Marble Falls mayor race

05/08/23 | Nathan Bush

Golf course contest drives creativity of Spicewood students

05/08/23 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *