Llano County commissioners change agenda item request procedure

Llano County Commissioners Court members on May 8 discuss implementing new agenda item request procedures to allow more thorough research and preparation before meetings. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Agenda items for the Llano County Commissioners Court must now be submitted 10 days before a scheduled meeting, the court decided at its regular meeting on May 8. Previously, agenda items had to be submitted at noon on the Wednesday preceding the meeting, which is typically held on the second and fourth Mondays each month.

Commissioners unanimously approved the change as an addendum to the Llano County Commissioners Court Procedures on Monday.

The new 10-day rule applies to everyone but county commissioners. Elected officials, department heads, and Llano County residents must now follow the new procedure to give county attorneys, commissioners, and the appropriate officials more time to prepare for and research agenda items before regular meetings, County Judge Ron Cunningham said.

“We just want to move these dates out to give everybody time to get them on the agenda,” he said at the meeting.

Commissioners also changed requirements for consent agenda items, which now must be submitted to city attorneys at least 15 days prior to the court’s regular meeting. The consent agenda groups routine items that can all be approved with one vote.

For more information on how to request agenda items and the new procedures, contact the county judge’s office at 325-247-7730.

dakota@thepicayune.com