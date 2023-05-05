GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 8, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, May 8
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion and action to potentially prohibit the sale or use of restricted fireworks in unincorporated areas of Llano County
- presentation for VetRide transportation
- review and approval of Phase III of the county’s broadband implementation consulting agreement with Cobb Fendley to provide support for the Llano County Broadband Expansion initiative
- discussion and action regarding an addendum to Llano County Commissioners Court rules of procedure, conduct, and decorum
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- updates on Park View Park, Thunder Rock, the city’s comprehensive plan, and recreational events for summer 2023
Tuesday, May 9
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- discussion and possible action to accept and sign the Hurricane Laura Sub award for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for funds to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan
- authorization for Burnet County Precinct 4 to operate county equipment on property owned by the Marble Falls Rodeo Association for the purposes of arena preparation
- acceptance of a donation from the LCRA for the April 29 BOPATE event
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.