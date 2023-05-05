GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 8, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, May 8

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and action to potentially prohibit the sale or use of restricted fireworks in unincorporated areas of Llano County

presentation for VetRide transportation

review and approval of Phase III of the county’s broadband implementation consulting agreement with Cobb Fendley to provide support for the Llano County Broadband Expansion initiative

discussion and action regarding an addendum to Llano County Commissioners Court rules of procedure, conduct, and decorum

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

updates on Park View Park, Thunder Rock, the city’s comprehensive plan, and recreational events for summer 2023

Tuesday, May 9

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to accept and sign the Hurricane Laura Sub award for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for funds to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan

authorization for Burnet County Precinct 4 to operate county equipment on property owned by the Marble Falls Rodeo Association for the purposes of arena preparation

acceptance of a donation from the LCRA for the April 29 BOPATE event

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com