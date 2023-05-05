Election Day is May 6

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Election Day for residents of Burnet and Llano counties is Saturday, May 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in both counties.

Despite several contested races in Burnet County, voters showed up in modest numbers during early voting. However, Llano County voters came out in force to decide on the Llano Independent School District bond election.

BURNET COUNTY

Nine of 10 Burnet County entities are holding elections this year, most notably contested mayoral and city council positions in Marble Falls and Granite Shoals, and the Place 3 seat on the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. This is one of the largest local election years in recent history, according to Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson.

The Burnet County Elections Office reported 1,314 in-person ballots and 69 absentee ballots cast during the early voting window of April 24-May 2. This amounts to about 4 percent of Burnet County’s 36,342 registered voters.

It is important to note that not all of the county’s registered voters have the opportunity to vote in every election taking place. The 1,314 in-person ballots are spread across Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Burnet, Meadowlakes, Bertram, Highland Haven, Cottonwood Shores, Marble Falls ISD, and Burnet Consolidated ISD.

In the May 2021 election, 2,156 out of 21,113, or 10.2 percent, of Burnet County voters participated.

Registered Burnet County voters with a valid form of photo identification can cast their ballots from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at any of the following locations:

AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood

Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128 in Burnet

Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690 in Burnet

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

Church of Christ, 711 Broadway in Marble Falls

Contact the Burnet County Elections Office with questions regarding Election Day at 512-715-5288 or elections@burnetcountytexas.org.

LLANO COUNTY

Elections in Llano County include the $39 million Llano ISD bond package and Llano and Sunrise Beach Village city council races.

During early voting, 1,280 LISD voters checked in at polling sites, according to Llano County Elections Administrator Andrea Wilson. This is roughly 8.2 percent of the 15,611 registered voters within the district. According to Wilson, the number is already over the 1,098 total votes cast in the May 2021 elections.

Registered Llano County voters must vote at their designated precinct on Election Day, a list of which can be found on the Elections Office webpage. A valid photo identification is required at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Lakeshore Library, 7346 Ranch Road 261 in Buchanan Dam

Sunrise Beach City Hall Community Building, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

For questions regarding Election Day or Llano County voting precincts, contact the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425.

dakota@thepicayune.com