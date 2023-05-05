Burnet County Jail bookings for April 28-May 4, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 28-May 4, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Terry Eugene Barnett, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested April 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 1 on $22,500 in bonds.

Andrew Charles Spence Belew, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released April 30 after a weekend commitment.

Jeremiah Isaac Grissom, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication. Released April 29 on $500 bond.

Samantha Gardner Medrano, 29, of Brighton, Colorado, was arrested April 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): speeding in a school zone, violation of a promise to appear. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Asif Karimbhai Meghani, 36, was arrested April 28 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released April 29 to ICE.

Makayla Rene Shafer, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

James Henry Steaples, 50, of Bertram was arrested April 28 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Corey Dewight Amidon, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released April 30 on $75,000 bond.

Crystal Faye Fabian, 44, of Cedar Park was arrested April 29 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Kelly Rebecca Green, 49, of Tow was arrested April 29 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 30 on $1,500 bond.

Samuel Gene Hill III, 43, of Burnet was arrested April 29 by BPD: stalking, parole violation.

Daniel Keith Smith, 32, of Burnet was arrested April 29 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released May 1 after laying out a fine.

Fredy J. Arroyo-Jaimes, 37, of Kingsland was arrested April 30 by MFPD: failure to appear, speeding, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, no valid driver’s license, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released May 1 on $2,250 in bonds.

Petrica Constantinescu, 49, of Romania was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to outside agency.

Dianna Lin Johnson, 60, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 30 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): public intoxication. Released May 1 on $500 bond.

Rigoberto Loyola, 46, was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to ICE.

Ivan Martinez-Puente, 26, was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to ICE.

Rosendo Miguel-Rosas, 30, was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to ICE.

Brulio Ojodeagua-Galavizo, 33, was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to ICE.

Maria Rodriguez-Hernandez, 24, was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to ICE.

Gugulethu Sikhakhane, 27, was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to ICE.

Dwayne Stephens, 55, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person (2 counts). Released May 1 on $10,000 in bonds.

Tom-Max Wilson Summers, 61, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): possession of a controlled substance. Released May 1 on $5,000 bond.

Makayla Javon Williams, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jose Zubieta-Diaz, 46, was arrested April 30 by ICE: detainer. Released May 1 to ICE.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 28, of Bertram was arrested May 1 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): failure to show proof of financial responsibility, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 4 on $750 in bonds.

Leon Paul Harrison Jr., 28, was arrested May 1 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released May 4 to outside agency.

Samuel Gene Hill III, 43, of Burnet was arrested May 1 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Lavon Nathaniel Pope, 39, of Austin was arrested May 1 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Colton Lee Ratliff, 23, of Hempstead was arrested May 1 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Thelus Yves Riddle, 32, of Midland was arrested May 1 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Charity Ann Sims, 43, of Kingsland was arrested May 1 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Jenny Stewart, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested May 1 by MFPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jamie Ray Aguilar, 34, of Burnet was arrested May 2 by BPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Stacey Dawne Aleman, 40, of Lampasas was arrested May 2 by BCSO: SRA-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 2 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding (47 mph in 35-mph zone), failure to appear. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Arron Reed Penny, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 2 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Kara Simmons, 41, of Burnet was arrested May 2 by BPD: expired driver’s license, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates. Released May 3 on $1,500 in bonds.

Kurtis Rion Smith, 33, of Kingsland was arrested May 2 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Felipe Torres, 43, of El Paso was arrested May 2 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-indecent exposure.

Jamie Ray Aguilar, 35, of Burnet was arrested May 3 by BCSO: no seatbelt-passenger.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 24, of Burnet was arrested May 3 by BPD: burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance.

John Adrian Barrera, 40, of Junction was arrested May 3 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Charalene Rhiannon Call, 34, of El Paso was arrested May 3 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance (3 counts). Released same day on $30,000 in bonds.

Cory Robert Callahan, 46, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 3 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jason Philip Colca, 51, of Lakeway was arrested May 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Chelsey Hendrix Farmer IV, 33, of San Antonio was arrested May 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released May 4 on $1,500 bond.

Adrian Martin Garza, 20, of Freer was arrested May 3 by MFPD: minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Chi Eric Griggs, 28, of Florence was arrested May 3 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Tony Ray Lerma, 44, of Johnson City was arrested May 3 by MFPD: running a stop sign, violation of a promise to appear. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Alfonso Osorio-Espinza, 40, of Elgin was arrested May 3 by ICE: detainer.

Michael Jude Pirie, 71, of Burnet was arrested May 3 by BPD: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention.

Gino Leone Rastrelli, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 3 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 3 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Brianna Christine Shrubar, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested May 3 by MFPD: animal estray/at large (2 counts), failure to provide proof of animal license, failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination, failure to appear. Released May 4 on $2,500 in bonds.

Jessica Lynn Smith, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 3 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, expired driver’s license.

Cecil Wayne Splater, 52, of Florence was arrested May 3 by BSCO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Adam Richard Torres, 21, of Freer was arrested May 3 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 4 on $1,500 bond.

Luis Velcu, 21, was arrested May 3 by ICE: detainer. Released May 4 to ICE.

Isaias Avila-Avila, 36, of Austin was arrested May 4 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Christen Louanne Bogart, 39, of Bertram was arrested May 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Paul Stanley Edens, 42, of Kempner was arrested May 4 by BTPD: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Denis Flores-Sanchez, 19, of Austin was arrested May 4 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Lawrence Jamal Gaines, 34, of Georgetown was arrested May 4 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-assault causing bodily injury.

Hope Garcia, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested May 4 by MFPD: failure to appear-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Charles Andrew Malone, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested May 4 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Patricia Vanessa McFarland, 44, of Copperas Cove was arrested May 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Raul Munoz Jr., 44, of Marble Falls was arrested May 4 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

William Henry Oliver, 38, of Killeen was arrested May 4 by BCSO: terroristic threat of family/household member, driving while intoxicated.

Marcus Joe Sanchez Jr., 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 4 by BCSO: theft of property, SRA-theft of property, bond revocation-theft of property, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Justin Anthony Scott, 46, of Austin was arrested May 4 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Henry Shara Jr., 60, of Burnet was arrested May 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Joseph Henry Valdez, 31, of Bertram was arrested May 4 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Jodi Latrisha Wall, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested May 4 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Devon James Cole White, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 4 by GSPD: probation violation.