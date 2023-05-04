Students to portray historical figures at Fort Croghan on May 11

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Colton Krudup portrayed Gen. Adam R. Johnson, the founder of Marble Falls, during a living history event at the old Burnet County Jail on Oct. 3. Johnson will make a repeat appearance along with 13 other Burnet Homeschoolers re-enactors during a free public event at Fort Croghan at 2 p.m. May 11. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet Homeschoolers will present a living history program at Fort Croghan’s Plaza of Honor at 2 p.m. May 11 as part of the Bethel Extension Education Club meeting, which is free and open to the public. Fort Croghan is located at 703 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet.

Students ages 7-16 will dress in period costumes and make oral presentations about 14 of the 40 early pioneers whose names are embossed on the plaza’s center bricks.

The Plaza of Honor was dedicated on Dec. 11, 2021. It came to fruition through the cooperative effort of the Burnet County Historical Commission, the city of Burnet Historical Board, and the Burnet County Commissioners Court.

The plaza was designed to connect the past with the present and the future by including names of both past and current community leaders, businesses, and organizations. It includes a patio of bricks engraved with the names of 40 early settlers with room to add 300 more, a commemorative bench, a tree, and a plaque.

Among the pioneers chosen to explore in dress and word are Logan Vandeveer, Gen. Adam R. Johnson, and Christian and Ann Dorbandt, all among the first families to settle in Burnet County.

