Mother’s Day barbecue to raise money for Black history museum

05/04/23 | DailyTrib.com
Rev. George Perry and Bessie Jackson

The Rev. George Perry and Black History Museum Committee Chairwoman Bessie Jackson of St. Frederick’s Baptist Church in Marble Falls with some of the many items they have gathered for museum displays. The church is holding a Mother’s Day barbecue fundraiser on May 12-13 at the church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

A Mother’s Day barbecue fundraiser is planned at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls, to raise money for a planned Black history museum. The event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. 

Attendees can shop vendors, including Elizabeth Schnelle’s Bluebonnet Quilts and Mother’s Day gift baskets, and enjoy barbecue rib plates for $15 each. 

The museum recently received a $10,000 grant for construction from the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

St. Frederick’s hopes to begin construction in November. Designs and plats are in the works, said the Rev. George Perry. 

The project was also featured in the February issue of The Picayune Magazine

