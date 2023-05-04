Lake Buchanan seminar on protesting property valuations May 13

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another round of increases in property valuations in Burnet and Llano counties spurred a free seminar on how to officially protest individual properties. The Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance program is from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam.

Appraisals in Burnet County increased 25 percent for 2023, the same as the 2022 increase, while Llano County appraisals jumped by 12 percent. The 2022 increase in Llano County was 20 percent.

The central appraisal districts for Burnet and Llano counties mailed the most recent appraisals to property owners in April. The deadline to file protests is 30 days from receipt of the notice, usually mid- to late May.

“In order to help with the protest process, we at LBCA have put together a seminar detailing the process and how to organize your data in such a way as to maximize your chances of lowering your appraisal,” reads a media release from the alliance. “This is a free offering for our members and associate members.”

Those attending are asked to RSVP to info@lb-ca.org.

LBCA MEMBERSHIP

Applications for LBCA memberships and associate memberships will be accepted up to 10 a.m. May 13.

Membership applications can be found online. Annual dues for regular memberships, which are prorated, are $100. To be an associate member costs $50 a year, but the cost is not prorated. Any dues paid after Oct. 1 also cover the following year.

The LBCA is on Facebook and Twitter. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month, January-October, at the Lakeshore Branch Library.

editor@thepicayune.com