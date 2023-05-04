Children’s book drive from May 8-19

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drop off gently used children’s books from May 8-19 inside Cadence Bank lobbies at 1410 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls (pictured) and 9650 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay. The drop boxes will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Helping Center of Marble Falls is asking for book donations for children ages 0-15 as the nonprofit’s educational wing, Learn for Life, promotes reading to underserved children. Books can be dropped off in the lobbies of Cadence Banks in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay from May 8-19.

Donated books should be new or gently used and age-appropriate. Organizers are accepting books in either English or Spanish.

“Teachers and parents know that many children’s reading skills backslide during the summer months,” said Learn for Life coordinator Barbara King. “Encouraging reading during these critical months helps kids to retain the skills they’ve learned in school; thus, helping them to succeed in the upcoming school year. The goal is to stimulate curiosity and a love of learning that will impact children for the rest of their lives.”

Drop boxes will be located inside Cadence Bank locations at 1410 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls and 9650 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay. You may donate anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the drive.

The books will be distributed during traveling book fairs at local apartment complexes, daycares, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit.

“The fairs will feature free books for all kids along with reading circles, activities, and snacks,” King said. “At these particular locations, we can get books into the hands of children that might otherwise lack this opportunity.”

Around 2,000 books were collected during the program’s first book drive in 2022.

The Learn for Life program is an extension of services offered by The Helping Center to expand educational resources to youngsters. The program offers classes and events throughout the year designed to improve wellness, promote reading, and encourage curiosity.

For more about the Learn for Life program, visit The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, or the organization’s website.

