MayFest kicks off May 3 with carnival

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Marble Falls MayFest is May 3-6 at Johnson Park. The biggest attraction is the Mighty Thomas Carnival. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls MayFest 2023 begins when the Mighty Thomas Carnival opens for business at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. The annual four-day festival runs through Saturday, May 6.

Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, and noon to midnight Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We use Thomas Carnival, and they’re really great people,” said chamber Executive Director Jarrod Metzgar. “They bring anywhere from a dozen to 17 rides. The carnival itself fills up all the overflow parking lot at Johnson Park.”

The family-friendly festival will also include classic carnival games, food trucks, and live music.

“It’s a great opportunity during good weather for families to come out and have fun in our beautiful parks,” Metzgar said. “It’s the perfect combination of everyone being ready to get out and be outdoors, and we provide all of that from the beauty of our parks to live music to carnival rides to great food.”

One of the festival’s most cherished events is Tejano Night, which is 7-11:30 p.m. Friday. DJ Isaac will play Latin hits in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

“That’s always a big night for us,” Metzger said. “A lot of people come out.”

Local band Southern Comfort plays from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Entrance is free, although guests will need to pay for rides and games. All-day wristbands for carnival rides are $20-$30, depending on the day purchased.

For more information, visit the MayFest event webpage on the chamber website.

nathan@thepicayune.com