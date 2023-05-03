Express your views on Marble Falls’ future

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Marble Falls is hosting a community open house at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, from 6-8 p.m. May 9. Residents are invited to provide feedback on the city’s future. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls city officials are seeking public input on possible updates to the city’s comprehensive plan during a community open house from 6-8 p.m. May 9 at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive.

The Marble Falls Comprehensive Plan helps guide city planning when it comes to traffic, future development, parks, trails, infrastructure, and housing. The last plan was adopted by the Marble Falls City Council in 2016.

“Community input drives the overall development of the Comprehensive Plan and is vital to the plan’s success,” Director of Development Services Kim Foutz said in a media release announcing the open house. “This is a chance for the community to share their values, vision, and hopes for the future of the City of Marble Falls.”

Officials are also seeking feedback on the city’s Hazard Mitigation Action Plan to identify potential hazards affecting residents. City planning consultant Gabe Rojas will be available to answer questions regarding that plan.

Residents can also participate in an online survey about the city’s future.

For more information on the plans, survey, and open house, contact 830-693-6737 or kjones@marblefallstx.gov.

