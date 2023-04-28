PEC’s free Camp Save-a-Watt starts June 5

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Camp Save-a-Watt is adding in-person events across the Pedernales Electric Cooperative's service area in 2023 through a partnership with local libraries. Register online at camp.pec.coop. Photo courtesy of PEC

Registration is open through June 2 for Camp Save-a-Watt, Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s free online summer camp. Beginning June 5, the camp teaches lessons in energy conservation, nature exploration, and electrical safety for students entering kindergarten through third grade.

Students learn online and at their own pace by participating in weekly activities alongside camp mascot Wattson Raccoon and friends.

Now in its third year, Camp Save-a-Watt has partnered with local libraries to provide in-person events across the cooperative’s service area. Campers who attend will have the chance to meet a PEC line worker, try on safety gear, and explore the ways electricity gets to their homes.

PEC is also holding its second annual Solar Derby Day on June 21 at the co-op’s headquarters in Johnson City. Wattson Raccoon will be on hand as participants make their own solar car and race it.

“We’ve added new and exciting lessons for campers and additional in-person events that students across our service area can attend, so it’s the perfect time to participate,” said PEC Senior Community Outreach Specialist Celeste Mikeska.

With the help of parents and teachers, Camp Save-a-Watt can also show students how to reduce energy use in their homes and at school.

“These small but impactful habits support financial savings for families and schools,” Mikeska said.

After registering, students will receive a free Camp Save-a-Watt T-shirt in the mail. Parents and teachers can find additional information and register online at the camp’s website.

editor@thepicayune.com