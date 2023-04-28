SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murder suspect out on $1M bond; status hearing set in wife’s killing

04/28/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
Dennis Wayne Price II of Kingsland

Dennis Wayne Price II of Kingsland was charged with the murder of his wife, Carrie Ann Price, on Oct. 6, 2022. He was released on April 26, 2023, on a $1 million bond. A status hearing for his case is set for May 11. Llano County Jail photo

Dennis Wayne Price II of Kingsland was released on a $1 million bond on April 26. He is charged with the murder of his wife, Carrie Ann Price, who succumbed to injuries allegedly received at his hands in October 2022. A status hearing for Price’s case is set for 9 a.m. May 11 at the Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano. 

Price was arrested by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 3 on charges of assault-family violence-impeding breath or circulation. The charges were upgraded to first-degree murder when his wife was taken off of life support and died on Oct. 6. Price is the person who called police. 

A grand jury indicted Price on Dec. 14. His case is being heard by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs.

The charge of first-degree murder carries up to $10,000 in fines, five years to life in prison, and potentially the death penalty.

Dakota Morrissiey

