Murder suspect out on $1M bond; status hearing set in wife’s killing
Dennis Wayne Price II of Kingsland was released on a $1 million bond on April 26. He is charged with the murder of his wife, Carrie Ann Price, who succumbed to injuries allegedly received at his hands in October 2022. A status hearing for Price’s case is set for 9 a.m. May 11 at the Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano.
Price was arrested by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 3 on charges of assault-family violence-impeding breath or circulation. The charges were upgraded to first-degree murder when his wife was taken off of life support and died on Oct. 6. Price is the person who called police.
A grand jury indicted Price on Dec. 14. His case is being heard by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs.
The charge of first-degree murder carries up to $10,000 in fines, five years to life in prison, and potentially the death penalty.