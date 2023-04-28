SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of May 1, 2023

04/28/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, May 2

Meadowlakes City Council

4 p.m. workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • discussion of capital improvement projects, including a multipurpose building to replace the city’s existing golf shop and restaurant, the possible replacement of the swimming pool, a cart barn, and other improvements to the Hidden Falls golf course facilities

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update from the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce
  • update from Marble Falls Area EMS
  • update from AirEvac
  • discussion and possible action on a rezoning request for Panther Creek Village apartments in south Marble Falls
  • discussion and possible action on the award of a $1.15 million construction agreement for the rehabilitation of Avenue Q

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action to create a city administrator position
  • submitting invitations for bids for the water tank project
  • discussion of the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse

Wednesday, May 3

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on a community leverage grant request from St. Frederick Mission Outreach for an African American history museum
  • discussion of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget

Thursday, May 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

DailyTrib.com

