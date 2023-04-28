GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of May 1, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, May 2

4 p.m. workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion of capital improvement projects, including a multipurpose building to replace the city’s existing golf shop and restaurant, the possible replacement of the swimming pool, a cart barn, and other improvements to the Hidden Falls golf course facilities

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update from the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce

update from Marble Falls Area EMS

update from AirEvac

discussion and possible action on a rezoning request for Panther Creek Village apartments in south Marble Falls

discussion and possible action on the award of a $1.15 million construction agreement for the rehabilitation of Avenue Q

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to create a city administrator position

submitting invitations for bids for the water tank project

discussion of the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse

Wednesday, May 3

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on a community leverage grant request from St. Frederick Mission Outreach for an African American history museum

discussion of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget

Thursday, May 4

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

