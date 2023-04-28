SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins combo joining Marble Falls Pizza Hut

04/28/23 | Nathan Bush
Marble Falls Pizza Hut construction

Construction on the new Pizza Hut, 1000 U.S. 281, began in early December 2022. The property is in the same location as the former Pizza Hut, which was demolished in December 2021. A Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins combination shop will share the space. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robbins combo storefront will share space in the rebuilt Pizza Hut at the northwest corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

Pizza Hut is expected to open by mid-May. An opening date for Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins has yet to be announced.

The three restaurants will be at the same location, 1000 U.S. 281, as the former Pizza Hut, which was demolished in December 2021.

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

See author's posts

