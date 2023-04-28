Burnet County Jail bookings for April 21-27, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 21-27, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Geena Rae Arellano, 38, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-driving while license is invalid. Released April 23 with credit for time served.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Paula Marie Craig, 54, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 21 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 22 on $500 bond.

Andres Garcia-Lopez, 24, of Austin was arrested April 21 by BCSO: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Flora Ann Hashaw, 35, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, expired registration, open container-driver, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Brandy Ann Henry, 50, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released April 25 on bond.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 43, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by BCSO: commitment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Juaquin Lopez-Choncoa, 33, of Grand Saline was arrested April 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to appear-tampering with government record/insurance document.

John Paul Luke, 42, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): SRA-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released April 22 on $50,000 bond.

Ismael Marcus Martinez, 37, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by BCSO: bond revocation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Michael Joseph Moreira, 29, of Georgetown was arrested April 21 by BPD: speeding. Released same day on $500 bond.

Zabreigh Michael Odom, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by BCSO: commitment-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Jason Daniel Splawn, 50, of Whitney was arrested April 21 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released April 24 with credit for time served.

Levi Winston Webb, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by GSPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, driving while license is invalid. Released April 22 on $3,000 in bonds.

Jessica Anne Cravens, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested April 22 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

David Bautista Flores, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 22 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Josue Gonzales, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested April 22 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released April 26 on personal recognizance.

Juaquin Lopez-Choncoa, 33, of Grand Saline was arrested April 22 by ICE: detainer.

Nicolas Mendez-Mendez, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 22 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon, interfering with public duties, obstructing a highway passageway.

Lauren Margorie Wiegand, 27, of Leander was arrested April 22 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released April 24 on $16,500 in bonds.

Horacio Camacho-Arzate, 41, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Luis Cedano-Ortiz, 24, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Dimitri Joseph Clifton, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person (2 counts), terroristic threat of family/household member.

Nelson Frank Dolfuss IV, 46, of Spicewood was arrested April 23 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 24 on $500 bond.

Felipe Avila Elizondo, 40, of Burnet was arrested April 23 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, violation of bond/protective order. Released April 26 to ICE.

David Bautista Flores, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer.

Felipe Gomez-Ramirez, 44, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Jose Gomez-Solano, 53, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Jose Marcus Gonzalez, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Alfonzo Hernandez-Alvarez, 48, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Alice Marie Lerma, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass.

Yalmar Lopez-Galeano, 24, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Jerome Kenneth Majek, 55, of Boerne was arrested April 23 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 24 on $1,500 bond.

Nicolas Mendez-Mendez, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer.

Jacob Ryan Nichols, 19, of Bastrop was arrested April 23 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released April 24 on $10,000 in bonds.

Ruben Oliva-Covarrabias, 38, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Cirenio Perez-Jaramillo, 44, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Ricardo Resendiz-Ramirez, 33, of Austin was arrested April 23 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Roguciano Rios-Marcial, 38, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Johnny Alejandro Silva-Campos, 31, was arrested April 23 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released April 24 on $500 bond.

Joseph Zachary Snyder, 45, of Lago Vista was arrested April 23 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): interfering with public duties. Released April 24 on $1,500 bond.

Uriel Tolentino-Zavaleta, 22, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer.

Alejandro Vasquez-Osario, 27, was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer. Released April 24 to ICE.

Ayla Mary Socorro Vidaure, 27, of Bertram was arrested April 23 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released April 24 on $1,500 bond.

Ixmatl Willimas-Alexander, 32, of Dallas was arrested April 23 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ixmatl Willimas-Alexander, 32, of Dallas was arrested April 23 by ICE: detainer.

Justine Nicole Chambers, 28, of Leander was arrested April 24 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deavan Dewitt Foster, 26, of Sandia was arrested April 24 by BCSO: failure to appear-motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated.

Andres Garcia-Lopez, 24, of Austin was arrested April 24 by BCSO: public intoxication, failure to appear.

Regino Gomez-Ramirez, 44, was arrested April 24 by ICE: detainer. Released April 25 to ICE.

Calen John Lopian, 28, of Austin was arrested April 24 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while license is invalid. Released April 25 on $22,000 in bonds.

Tamara Elaine Meredith, 55, of Burnet was arrested April 24 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Omar Parker, 34, of Wharton was arrested April 24 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Francisco Patino-Parez, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 24 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, ICE detainer.

Vickie Marie Rhymes, 52, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 24 by BPD: theft. Released April 25 with credit for time served.

Laurel L. Tillery, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 24 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, fleeing police officer.

Esmeralda Cano, 40, of San Antonio was arrested April 25 by MFPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Precilla Manriquez, 25, of Mission was arrested April 25 by an outside agency: Hidalgo County detainer. Released April 26 to an outside agency.

Brian Anthony Martinez, 41, of San Antonio was arrested April 25 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Eric Mata, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 25 by BPD: motion to revoke-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryan Paul McCollum, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested April 25 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Jessi Sabri Paredes, 42, of Austin was arrested April 25 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Pete Renteria Jr., 50, of Austin was arrested April 25 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Doris Helen Ballard, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 26 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peet Allen Carlile, 40, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by BCSO: parole violation.

Jesus Manuel Palmas, 31, of Forney was arrested April 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released same day on bond.

Pete Renteria Jr., 50, of Johnston, Rhode Island, was arrested April 26 by BCSO: failure to appear, driving while license is invalid, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, expired registration.

Thomas Egan Toliver, 17, of Bertram was arrested April 26 by BCSO: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Alyxandra Blair Van Brocklin, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on bond.

Geena Rae Arellano, 38, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while license is invalid.

Jacqueline Benitez-Isaza, 28, of Houston was arrested April 27 by MFPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, criminal mischief.

Robert Hunter Keith, 38, of Leander was arrested April 27 by BCSO: deadly conduct. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Ray Michael Leal, 56, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BPD: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Rickie Lynn Nelson, 69, of Tow was arrested April 27 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victor Perez Jr., 62, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $40,000 bond.

Domingo Quintero, 49, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order, driving while license is invalid.

Jose Rojas, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 27 by MFPD: violation of a promise to appear, speeding.

Heriberto Vasquez Sanches, 26, of Houston was arrested April 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-terroristic threat against the family.

Eudys Javier Serrera-Perez, 29, of Pflugerville was arrested April 27 by BCSO: violation of motor fuel tax requirement, theft of property.

Christopher John Torres, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested April 27 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Tiffany Jade Westmoreland, 37, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BCSO: criminal trespass.