NEW BIZ: Traveling couple finds Marble Falls; Lost Roads bakery follows

Lost Roads Baking Co., 1107 Avenue K in Marble Falls, plans to open by mid-May. The bakery will have something for everyone in its all-in-one, full-line operation. Courtesy photo

Satisfy your sweet tooth when Lost Roads Baking Co. opens its doors in mid-May at 1107 Avenue K in Marble Falls. Among the new bakery’s top offerings will be pastries such as chocolate eclairs, creampuffs, and danishes as well as pies, cakes, and cookies. It will also serve breads, buns, and croissants and a light lunch menu with soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Owner Joanne McCavery said Lost Roads is the actualization of a lifelong desire to open a bakery.

“My husband has been pushing me to open a bakery for a long time,” she said. “He’s known I’ve been very passionate about it. I’m very excited that it’s finally happening.”

McCavery plans to use organic and locally sourced ingredients to ensure each and every confection is of the highest quality possible. Lost Roads will also offer gluten- and vegan-friendly options.

“Everything will be made from scratch,” she said. “We want to use as many locally sourced ingredients as we can. Whether it’s eggs or butter or meat, we’re trying to partner with local producers so that we can support them and promote them and help them grow their business as we’re growing ours.”

Native to Toronto, Canada, McCavery discovered the Highland Lakes while traveling through the southern United States with husband Sean during the pandemic.

“COVID hit, and my husband and I went on an extended road trip in our RV,” she said. “We traveled to about 17 different states.”

Upon arriving in Marble Falls, the McCaverys knew they had found a place to call home.

“We really like the southern hospitality and the small-town feel of Marble Falls,” she said. “We love how welcoming and kind and open people have been with us. We feel it’s a really special town and a really special place to raise a family.”

The couple’s unique journey to the Texas Hill Country was the inspiration for the bakery’s name.

“My husband, who is also my business partner, came up with it,” McCavery said. “We traveled extensively in our travel trailer through the southern U.S. There was a lot of time spent not knowing where we were going to go. We got lost many times, but we’ve always been together. It’s been a great adventure. That’s where we came up with the name ‘Lost Roads.’ We were just wandering around wherever the wind was going to blow us, and we ended up here in Marble Falls.”

Something with which she is very familiar is baking, McCavery said.

“I grew up in the baking industry,” she said. “My parents bought a bakery when I was 2 years old. I used to take naps on 100-pound bags of flour when I was 2 and 3 years old. It was nice and warm because of the large ovens. My mom would be about 20 feet away. I’d wake up seeing her at her desk, and I’d look over and my dad would be baking.”

Professionally trained at cake decorating institutions in Toronto and Atlanta, McCavery is excited to unveil her artisan touch to hungry Highland Lakes residents and visitors.

“When we’ve spoken to people about our bakery concept, everyone has been so passionate and so excited,” she said. “We’re excited, too.”

Starting out, Lost Roads Baking Co. plans to open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hours are subject to change.

“We’re aware that we need to be sensitive to the needs of the community,” McCavery said. “Those are just our initial hours, but if people want us to be open earlier, we’ll open earlier. The same thing goes for the evening. If there’s a lot of demand for us to be open later, we’ll adjust our hours accordingly.”

Follow Lost Roads’ progress on its Facebook page.

nathan@thepicayune.com