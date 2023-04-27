SUBSCRIBE NOW

Extreme weather raises PEC’s average restoration time

04/27/23 | Suzanne Freeman
PEC Lineman's Rodeo

Pedernales Electric Cooperative held its lineman’s rodeo on April 19 in Spring Branch with 105 apprentices and 25 journey workers competing. The top teams will represent PEC at the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin in July and the International Lineman’s Rodeo in October in Kansas City. Courtesy photo

Extreme weather increased the average time it takes the Pedernales Electric Cooperative to restore power from 65 minutes to 73 minutes, directors learned at their regular board meeting April 21. 

PEC’s goal is to keep the System Average Interruption Duration Index, or SAIDI, at around 60 minutes or less. The minute increase was measured over the past 12 months, which included ice storms in December 2022 and February, and recent spring storms.

Three March weather events added at least four of the eight minutes, said Chief Operations Office Eddie Dauterive in his report to the board. He pointed to a storm that happened just the night before the meeting, which won’t be averaged in until next month’s meeting.

“Last night, we had 200 outages, or around 6,500 members out,” he said. “It was a busy night, but we have less than 100 members out at the moment. Crews worked all night.”

Director Milton Riser asked how PEC compares to other utilities. 

“Not many utilities can perform under an hour of SAIDI routinely,” Dauterive said. “This is a tough thing to accomplish. Our reliability is our foundation. It goes along with maintaining our capital projects, system maintenance, and vegetation maintenance. A lot goes along with achieving this.” 

How to report an outage

Outages can be quickly reported to PEC using the SmartHub app on devices or texting a message to 25022. Outage restoration progress reports will be sent back to your phone. For more on the SmartHub app, visit the PEC website.

You can also call 888-554-4732 to talk to an agent about communication preferences. 

The next PEC Board of Directors meeting is at 9 a.m. Friday, May 19, at headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F. in Johnson City.

Suzanne Freeman

