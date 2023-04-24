Billie Ruth Mayfield passed away on April 19, 2023

Billie Ruth Blake was born March 9, 1931, to Marion P. and Lorraine Ray Blake in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was raised there along with her siblings, Marion Jr. and Beverly. She graduated from Corpus Christi Ray High School. Soon afterwards, she met Charles Kenneth Mayfield and the two became one on June 26, 1951, and remained such until his passing in June2005. Marble Falls became their home. Marble Falls has felt the touch of their lives.

From that union, “Kenneth and Billie” had five children: Kenny (wife Robin), Melody “Sissy” (husband Curtis), Mark (wife Jana), Tami (husband Sammy), and Tinker (wife Susie). From those children, Kenneth and Billie were the very proud grandparents of 23, great-grandparents of 38, and great-great grandparents of three.

Billie was the perfect example of a Proverbs 31 woman. Her children have risen and called her blessed! She loved Jesus and taught all her children to do the same. She loved reading her Bible. She loved the church. She loved singing the hymns of faith. She faithfully worked and served the church her entire life. She became affectionately known around her church family as “Mama Mayfield.” She wore the mantle well — as well as her bling! She would glow, even when you turned out the lights, always “dressed to the nines!” She was such a blessing to be around.

All the Mayfield family desire to thank and give the sincerest expression of gratitude to the staff at Arbor House as well as to Comforts of Home Hospice Care. They became like family unto us all, and we are forever grateful. Our Mom will be missed here upon this earth, but we all know that she is more alive today than she ever has been – once again united with Dad and all those who have gone before. Today, we celebrate her life! Today is a day to rejoice! And soon, when we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be for all of us who simply trust Jesus as Lord!