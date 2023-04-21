GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 24, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, April 24

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

discussion and possible approval of surety bonds for deputy sheriff and chief deputy treasurer

discussion and possible action to reduce the speed limit on CR 316 from 35 mph to 30 mph

review and possible approval of agreement with 4jp Technology and Media to deploy high-speed broadband internet service and enter into a public-private partnership for certain county projects

acceptance of 23 laptops donated by the Pflugerville Police Department

Tuesday, April 25

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from the YMCA of Central Texas on the nonprofit’s programs

discussion and possible approval for acceptance of $15,000 donation for the county animal shelter

discussion and possible action to accept donations of furniture and decorations from Project Beloved to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office to create a soft interview room

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, April 27

9 a.m. regular meeting

District Office, 225 S. Pierce, Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com