Get rid of that junk at Granite Shoals waste collection
Granite Shoals residents can dispose of household/yard junk at little to no cost during a citywide collection from 8 a.m. to noon April 29 at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. A recent water bill and driver’s license with a Granite Shoals address are required.
The following items will be accepted for disposal:
- bundles of branches
- bagged leaves
- loose yardage
- water heaters
- large furniture
- appliances (no appliances with Freon)
- stoves
- mattresses
- toilets
- scrap metal
- rimless tires
Do not bring the following items:
- bags of cement
- cinder blocks
- batteries
- chemicals
- oil
- antifreeze
- wet paint
- dirt
- construction waste
- dead animals
(Check out the Burnet county waste collection on April 29 to get rid of some of the above items.)
Condor Document Services will be on site from 8-11 a.m. to shred sensitive documents. Metal bindings must be removed prior to shredding.
A charge will be applied to tires depending on size. Disposing of rimless passenger car tires, light truck tires, and small recreational vehicle tires will cost $5 each; rimmed tires, $15 each. Skid steer tires, large truck tires, and large truck tires with rims will also cost $15 each.
Call City Secretary Dawn Wright at 830-598-2424 with questions regarding the cleanup.