Get rid of that junk at Granite Shoals waste collection

Granite Shoals residents can dispose of household/yard junk at little to no cost during a citywide collection from 8 a.m. to noon April 29 at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. A recent water bill and driver’s license with a Granite Shoals address are required.

The following items will be accepted for disposal:

bundles of branches

bagged leaves

loose yardage

water heaters

large furniture

appliances (no appliances with Freon)

stoves

mattresses

toilets

scrap metal

rimless tires

Do not bring the following items:

bags of cement

cinder blocks

batteries

chemicals

oil

antifreeze

wet paint

dirt

construction waste

dead animals

(Check out the Burnet county waste collection on April 29 to get rid of some of the above items.)

Condor Document Services will be on site from 8-11 a.m. to shred sensitive documents. Metal bindings must be removed prior to shredding.

A charge will be applied to tires depending on size. Disposing of rimless passenger car tires, light truck tires, and small recreational vehicle tires will cost $5 each; rimmed tires, $15 each. Skid steer tires, large truck tires, and large truck tires with rims will also cost $15 each.

Call City Secretary Dawn Wright at 830-598-2424 with questions regarding the cleanup.

