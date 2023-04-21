SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get rid of that junk at Granite Shoals waste collection

04/21/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals residents can dispose of household/yard junk at little to no cost during a citywide collection from 8 a.m. to noon April 29 at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. A recent water bill and driver’s license with a Granite Shoals address are required.

The following items will be accepted for disposal:

  • bundles of branches
  • bagged leaves
  • loose yardage
  • water heaters
  • large furniture
  • appliances (no appliances with Freon)
  • stoves
  • mattresses
  • toilets
  • scrap metal
  • rimless tires

Do not bring the following items:

  • bags of cement
  • cinder blocks
  • batteries
  • chemicals
  • oil
  • antifreeze
  • wet paint
  • dirt
  • construction waste
  • dead animals

(Check out the Burnet county waste collection on April 29 to get rid of some of the above items.)

Condor Document Services will be on site from 8-11 a.m. to shred sensitive documents. Metal bindings must be removed prior to shredding.

A charge will be applied to tires depending on size. Disposing of rimless passenger car tires, light truck tires, and small recreational vehicle tires will cost $5 each; rimmed tires, $15 each. Skid steer tires, large truck tires, and large truck tires with rims will also cost $15 each.

Call City Secretary Dawn Wright at 830-598-2424 with questions regarding the cleanup.

dakota@thepicayune.com

