Early voting is April 24-May 2

Early voting for city and school board elections in the Highland Lakes begins on Monday, April 24, and runs through May 2. Election Day is May 6.

Residents must be registered to vote and bring a valid photo identification. The last day to register to vote was April 6. Check your registration status on the Texas voter portal online.

Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. passport (book or card)

If you do not have any of the above-mentioned documents, qualifying supporting documents can be used and a Reasonable Impediment Declaration can be filed. Find a list of acceptable supporting documents and learn more about voter identification requirements at VoteTexas.gov.

BURNET COUNTY

Early voting takes place at the following locations:

AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Burnet County residents can vote at any of these polling locations, regardless of where they live in the county. This also applies to Election Day voting on May 6.

Polling location hours vary by date:

On April 24, 25, 26, 28, and May 2, polls are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

On April 27 and May 1, polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

A full list of elections and candidates can be found on the Burnet County Elections website. Contact county elections office with questions at 512-715-5288 or elections@burnetcountytexas.org.

DailyTrib.com conducted candidates forums for the Marble Falls City Council and Granite Shoals City Council in which candidates expressed their views and stances on topical matters in their communities.

Additional coverage of candidates running for Marble Falls City Council Place 2 was posted on April 10.

Marble Falls Independent School District Place 3 trustee candidates shared their views and visions for the school district on April 19.

LLANO COUNTY

Early voting takes place at following locations:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Horseshoe Bay City Office, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Llano County residents can vote at any of the above-mentioned locations during early voting from April 24-May 2, but they will have to go to their designated precinct polling location on Election Day, May 6. Additional polling locations will be open on Election Day. Voting precincts are printed on voter certificates.

Contact the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425 for assistance in determining the right polling location.

Llano County polling locations will operate from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 24-May 2 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, May 6.

A full list of elections and candidates can be found on the Llano County Elections website. Contact the county elections office with questions at 325-247-5425 or the office’s homepage.

dakota@thepicayune.com