Claudia Dean Ayers, 76, of Meadowlakes passed away April 20, 2023

Claudia Dean Ayers, 76, of Meadowlakes, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. A celebration of Claudia’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, at Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway St.

Claudia was born on July 8, 1946, in Floydada, Texas, to Hollis and Loree Thornton. At the age of 9, she, along with her three siblings, moved to the Children’s Home of Lubbock, where she lived until she graduated from Roosevelt High School.

She loved sports and had a natural athletic ability. In high school, she lettered all four years in basketball. After high school, she enrolled and graduated from cosmetology school. She spent the next 57 years as a beautician and salon owner in West Texas, the DFW area, and ending her lifelong career at her salon, Mane Attraction in Marble Falls, Texas. It was more than a profession to her, it was a way to give back to her community while building lasting friendships. Some of her clients-turned-friends have been with her for more than 30 years.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, her passion was helping others, love for her family, golfing, cooking, sewing, and the Church.

Claudia was an avid golfer. She found her love of the game just after graduating high school. She found golf to be the perfect combination between camaraderie and athleticism. Wherever life took her, she was always involved with the local ladies golf association, assisting with tournaments and events and any other reason to be out on the golf course with her golf buddies.

If she wasn’t working or golfing, you would find her helping friends and family. Helping others was something Claudia did without hesitation and for no reason other than she loved people. She enjoyed cooking and baking for them, decorating their house for Christmas, and running errands for her elderly clients who could no longer get around town themselves.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Kevin Thompson; mother, Loree Hammit; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Hamp Kerby; and brother, Mike Thornton.

She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Eddie Ayers of Meadowlakes, Texas; daughter Tonya Harmon and husband Luke of McKinney, Texas; bonus daughter Staci Davidson and husband Kent of Frisco, Texas; and bonus daughter Cindy Emmons and husband Glenn of Palestine, Texas.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Emry and Riley Harmon, Kali Thompson, Brittany Laster, Jessica Waites, and Brandon Waldrup; two great-grandchildren; and sister Carolyn Sosa of Lubbock, Texas.

Donations honoring Claudia can be made to the Children’s Home of Lubbock or Marble Falls Church of Christ.