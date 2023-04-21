Burnet County Jail bookings for April 14-20, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 14-20, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hayley Marie Blevins, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 14 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, smuggling of persons.

Trinity Keyina Boyd, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested April 14 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): theft of property. Released April 15 on $10,000 bond.

Kerry Mark Carroll, 54, of Haltom City was arrested April 14 by BCSO: theft of property (3 counts), misappropriation of trust fund-defraud (11 counts), theft of service. Released April 17 on personal recognizance.

Jose Raymond Constancia, 67, of Eden was arrested April 14 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Eder Diaz-Perez, 40, was arrested April 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released April 17 to ICE.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 46, of Marlin was arrested April 14 by BCSO: failure to appear-contempt. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Henry Escobar, 31, of El Paso was arrested April 14 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while intoxicated (2 counts).

Jimmy Ferrel Hanshaw II, 34, of McAllen was arrested April 14 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts). Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Ray Little, 54, of Hutto was arrested April 14 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released April 15 with credit for time served.

Johnny Milroy Maynard Jr., 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 14 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): criminal trespass.

Ameris Lane Newberg, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested April 14 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Sonny George Ortiz, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested April 14 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Travis Wayne Schmalz, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 14 by MFPD: unlawful restraint, failure to identify as a fugitive, criminal mischief, public intoxication. Released April 15 on $8,500 in bonds.

Alfonso Simon-Valencia, 41, was arrested April 14 by ICE: detainer. Released April 17 to ICE.

Joshua Raymond Varnado, 24, of Briggs was arrested April 14 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon, reckless driving. Released April 15 on $4,000 in bonds.

Justin Lee Vasquez, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested April 14 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Thomas Brooks Allen Jr., 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 15 by GSPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released April 16 on $2,000 bond.

Rocco Bonomo, 18, of Spicewood was arrested April 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew George Corker, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 15 by GSPD: failure to appear-fleeing a police officer, failure to appear-theft of property.

Perfecto Jaramillo-Rico, 49, of Burnet was arrested April 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released April 16 on $2,500 bond.

Jennifer Marie Martinez, 35, of San Marcos was arrested April 15 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released April 16 on $1,500 bond. Released April 17 on $500 bond.

Ryne Alexander Sturdivant, 35, of Spicewood was arrested April 15 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released April 17 on $11,500 in bonds.

Jacqueline Benitez-Isaza, 28, of Houston was arrested April 16 by MFPD: theft. Released April 20 on personal recognizance.

Armando Fraga-Medina, 23, of Bertram was arrested April 16 by BCSO: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, continuous violence against the family, unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault.

Barbara Whitehill-Briggs, 49, of Bertram was arrested April 16 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 17 on $2,500 bond.

Jenna Marie Wodopian, 32, of Lampasas was arrested April 16 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

James Shawn Boatright, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 17 by GSPD: interfering with an emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.

Leobardo De Luna-Zamorano, 25, of Baytown was arrested April 17 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated.

Leobardo De Luna-Zamorano, 25, of Baytown was arrested April 17 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released April 19 to ICE.

Jimmy Flores, 39, of Luling was arrested April 17 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released April 18 on $1,500 bond.

Armando Fraga-Medina, 23, of Bertram was arrested April 17 by ICE: detainer.

Tommy Cedric Harris, 59, of Austin was arrested April 18 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Jimmy Erven Page, 50, of Burnet was arrested April 18 by BPD: expired registration, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 32, of Burnet was arrested April 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-credit/debit card abuse, surety surrender-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, surety surrender-assault on a peace officer/judge, surety surrender-abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect, surety surrender-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released April 20 on $175,000 in bonds.

Michael Patrick Ball, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19 by BPD: speeding, displaying wrong or obscured license plate, failure to appear, expired registration, driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 20 on $1,500 in bonds.

Peet Allen Carlile, 40, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kelsey Rae Freeland, 33, of Round Rock was arrested April 19 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Tommy Cedric Harris, 59, of Austin was arrested April 19 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Luis Antonio Herrera, 53, of Sulphur Springs was arrested April 19 by MFPD: bond forfeiture-assault on a family/household member.

Conrado Miranda-Vasquez, 46, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Philip Austin Morris, 42, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BPD: failure to show proof of financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery of a financial instrument.

Christopher Isaac Pike, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Makayla Rene Shafer, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 36, of Pasadena was arrested April 19 by MFPD: no driver’s license, expired driver’s license, expired registration, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Joseph Henry Valdez, 31, of Bertram was arrested April 19 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 20 on $500 bond.

Carrisa Leah Wilson, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released April 20 on $25,000 bond.

Mario Arnulfo Barrios-Rivas, 69, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Peter Byram, 35, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 20 by BCSO: parole violation.

Noe Garcia Jr., 43, of Mesquite was arrested April 20 by BPD: duty on striking unattended vehicle.

J. Natividad Gomez-Villa, 48, was arrested April 20 by ICE: detainer.

Israel Gonzalez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 20 by BCSO: insufficient bond-theft of property.

Sammi Renee Gunnels, 37, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Aaron Allen Harris, 27, of Spicewood was arrested April 20 by BCSO: harassment.

Felicia Diore Martinez, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by MFPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conrado Miranda-Vazquez, 46, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by BCSO: ICE detainer.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-terroristic threat of family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, continuous violence against family.

Chad Dakota Richards, 29, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by MFPD: illegal dumping.

Nicholas Charles Sargent, 36, of Leander was arrested April 20 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal mischief, failure to appear-criminal mischief.

Gabriel Alexander Vella, 18, of Bertram was arrested April 20 by BPD: capias pro fine-violation of city park hours. Released same day after paying a fine.