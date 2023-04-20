NEW BIZ: Check out BTX Coffee at Bertram library

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The families behind BTX Coffee at the Bertram library on opening day are co-owner Justin Robbins (left), wife Stephanie Robbins, and daughter Meredith Robbins with business partner Jason Jewett and wife Sephanie Jewett. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

BTX Coffee is now open and serving java from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram. The new shop offers a full espresso menu, famous Texas Pecan Cakes, and more.

“We didn’t necessarily hear (that Bertram needed a coffee shop) on the street, but we knew it because we live here,” said BTX Coffee co-owner Justin Robbins.

Robbins and business partner Jason Jewett teamed up with their families to open the shop after Jewett won a bid with Burnet County to lease the cafe space in the library.

BTX Coffee officially opened for business at 6 a.m. Thursday, April 20.

While it has its own entrance, the coffee shop is attached to the library. Robbins and Jewett plan to make it a community hangout and a place for library patrons to enjoy coffee and conversation.

“(BTX Coffee) will be a great addition, especially with socializing and the community,” said Library Director Mary Seaman. “It’s everything that the library should be.”

This is currently the only physical location to grab a famous Texas Pecan Cake. The Texas Pecan Cake Shop recently came under new ownership, and the business is almost completely online — for now.

For hours of operation and upcoming events, visit the BTX Coffee Facebook page or sign up using the Toast app to see what’s on the menu and order ahead.

