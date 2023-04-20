Marble Falls school trustees oppose state voucher bill

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Independent School District board trustees Larry Berkman (left), Mandy McCary, Kevin Virdell, Alex Payson, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway, board President Kevin Naumann, and trustees Crystal Tubig and Gary Boshears unanimously approved a resolution opposing a school finance bill that could reduce public education. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls school board trustees unanimously approved a resolution opposing private school vouchers during a regular meeting on Monday, April 17, joining districts statewide that are against the legislative measure. A similar resolution was passed by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees on March 27.

The Marble Falls Independent School District board resolution opposes the parts of Senate Bill 8 that would give families $8,000 a year to spend on private school tuition. The bill, filed by state Sen. Charles Creighton (R-Conroe), is currently pending in the House Public Education Committee.

Opponents of Creighton’s bill argue it will impact funding for public education.

“In a time where we are already challenged by state overreach and a broken Robin Hood financial system, vouchers further divert local community resources toward more areas with no oversight and no local control,” MFISD Board President Kevin Naumann said in a media release. “Vouchers do not protect parents or children — they undermine the public education system.”

Naumann also pointed to the unique role that public schools play in communities statewide.

“Public schools are the backbone of our communities and a cornerstone of our freedom,” he said. “They protect parental rights, students receiving special education services, and provide vital services to children enduring all kinds of hardships in the home. The system is designed to protect, provide for, and defend the freedom and God-given, fundamental human rights that set this country apart from the rest of the world.”

The Marble Falls resolution will be delivered to Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-Lakeway) of District 19, which includes Burnet County.

“It is important we make our voices heard,” Naumann said. “Our elected officials need to hear from the people they represent; we need to tell them we support public education and expect taxpayer funds to stay in public schools.”

