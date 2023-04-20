LCRA Steps Forward to help with community project

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Lower Colorado River Authority's Lance Wenmohs (left) and John Hofmann worked on a playscape at Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland during LCRA’s Steps Forward Day on April 14. On the annual day of service, LCRA employees worked on more than 30 community projects across the authority's service territory. Courtesy photo

Hundreds of employees from the Lower Colorado River Authority fanned out across its service area to volunteer on dozens of community projects on April 14 during the LCRA’s annual day of service, Steps Forward Day.

In Burnet and Llano counties, volunteers:

cleaned flower beds, painted a walkway railing, and power washed the entry area at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet;

installed a split-rail fence and created decorative river rock beds at the Llano River Golf Course in Llano;

painted playground equipment and removed unsafe playground features at Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland;

and landscaped the community entrance to Sunrise Beach Village.

On April 10, a group of LCRA volunteers installed new hardware on flagpoles at Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery in Burnet.

“Steps Forward Day gives us the opportunity to give back and say thank you to our customer communities,” said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson in a media release. “This year, about 640 employees volunteered to work on projects communities may not have the time or resources to complete on their own.”

Wilson said community service is an important part of LCRA.

“This day is about more than working hard on community projects,” he said. “It’s about working with our customers and helping make our part of the world a little better.”

LCRA launched its Steps Forward employee volunteer program in 2015. The authority works with its customers to identify service projects in their communities, supplies the labor, and helps provide the materials needed to complete the projects. For more information, visit www.lcra.org/stepsforward.