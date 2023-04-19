Public hearing April 27 for utility company groundwater permit change

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A public hearing on an amendment to the groundwater-use permit of Sunset Water Utilities in Spicewood is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27 at the offices of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District, 224 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. The district’s Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting immediately following the public hearing and possibly make a decision on the matter.

The district is considering granting an amendment to SWU’s permit, allowing for the construction of an additional well capable of pumping 50 gallons per minute. The request would not increase the annual allowable water use of the permit, which is 152 acre-feet. The well would tap into the Ellenburger-San Saba Aquifer and be the fourth well utilized by the utility company.

The new well would be used to provide water to the communities of Spicewood Trails and Spicewood Estates.

Groundwater district General Manager Mitchell Sodek is recommending the request be granted.

