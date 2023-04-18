Peggy Maxine New passed away Feb. 17, 2023

Peggy Maxine New was born on October 17, 1943, in Burnet, Texas, to Edmund Julius Ulbricht and Tuska Nathelia Pantermuel Ulbricht, the sixth child of seven children. With her family by her side, Peggy passed peacefully after suffering many years with dementia/Alzheimer’s.

She was raised in Burnet, later moving to Johnson City and finishing high school in 1962. After high school, she moved to Marble Falls, where she focused on raising her two children.

Peggy was a beautiful lady with such a gentle heart. She loved helping others and making everyone laugh. Whether it be working in her yard, playing with her grandchildren, or camping, she loved being in nature. She also had a great affinity for cooking and entertaining. Peggy never met a stranger, greeting everyone she met with open arms. She never placed judgment, treating everyone as part of the family. She was known for her contagious laughter, which resounded for miles.

Peggy loved playing baseball (it’s been said that she was pretty good back in the day). She played in a league coached by the Riberas and her brother Charlie. In keeping with her athleticism and love for the outdoors, Peggy could outshoot almost anyone during bird season with a shotgun.

For many years in the 1970s, she worked for Crawford Plumbing in Marble Falls. (Crawford Plumbing was eventually bought out by Jamison’s Plumbing, which later became ACE Hardware.) Peggy enjoyed greeting people and helping them with their construction needs; there was never a job too big or too small that she could not help them solve. Years later, she managed Granite Lounge. She also managed several gas stations, including Round Up and Murphy USA, all the while continuing to build beautiful and lasting relationships with so many people of the community. She truly loved those relationships and cherished them all. Throughout her long life Peggy maintained a very strong work ethic, investing herself in each and every task with seriousness as well as grace.

Peggy loved her family and all her friends. She will be greatly missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Tuska Ulbricht; her brothers Jim Ulbricht and Charles Ulbricht; son-in-law Charles Lee Henigan; granddaughter Shonda Alexis Rhine; and grandson Carl New.

She is survived by her daughters, Sabra Mott and husband Kevin and Saundra New. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dusty Gustin and wife Marivic and their soon-to-be-born son as well as Candace Walton and husband Ben Walton, Thomas Mott, Toni Mott, and Merissa Mott; and her great-grandchildren, Landon Varnell, and Carli Walton; her brother Jack Ulbricht and wife Jeanette; sisters Clarice Herrington and husband Audie, Pat Clark, and Modena DeSpain and husband George, along with many nieces and nephews whom she adored and cherished.