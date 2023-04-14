GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 17, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, April 17

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on middle school STEAM and problem-based learning and action to replace district video security system software

discussion and action regarding a lease agreement with the city of Marble Falls

presentation of potential changes in transfer-student rules following the redrawing of elementary attendance zones

consideration of a resolution to oppose school voucher programs

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

report on the 2021 bond program

report on the optional flexible school day program at Quest High School

report on transportation, to include an update on staffing, the current route system, possible options to mitigate driver shortages, and an overview of a two-tier routing model

discussion and possible action regarding approval of funds for school safety items

Tuesday, April 18

1 p.m. regular meeting

Mountain Laurel Room, Bevy Hotel, 101 Herff Road, Boerne

On the agenda:

negotiate, execute, and close a license purchase agreement for 900-megahertz broadband licenses

1:30 p.m. special meeting

First-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

consider land purchase and acceptance of a deed for a right-of-way at the intersection of CR 410 and Lakeside Beach subdivision, where commissioners earlier approved and later rescinded putting a stop sign

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

presentation of the 2023 second-quarter financial report

application to rezone one acre from single-family residential to general commercial to allow the use of the lot located at 2301 Clayton Nolan Drive for airport activities

updates to the city’s drought contingency plans

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update from the Marble Falls Independent School District

public hearing, discussion, and possible action for a rezoning request to allow multifamily housing inside the Marble Falls Business Park

discussion on the new City Hall project

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

update on renovations of a new wastewater plant

presentation from SAMCO Capital Markets on funding options for the potential issuance of certificates of obligations for capital improvements

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion with possible action regarding the city administrator position

discussion with possible action regarding a contract with the Granite Shoals Fire Department

Thursday, April 20

2:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, April 21

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com