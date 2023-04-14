SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 17, 2023

04/14/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, April 17

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on middle school STEAM and problem-based learning and action to replace district video security system software
  • discussion and action regarding a lease agreement with the city of Marble Falls
  • presentation of potential changes in transfer-student rules following the redrawing of elementary attendance zones
  • consideration of a resolution to oppose school voucher programs

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • report on the 2021 bond program
  • report on the optional flexible school day program at Quest High School
  • report on transportation, to include an update on staffing, the current route system, possible options to mitigate driver shortages, and an overview of a two-tier routing model
  • discussion and possible action regarding approval of funds for school safety items 

Tuesday, April 18

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

1 p.m. regular meeting

Mountain Laurel Room, Bevy Hotel, 101 Herff Road, Boerne

On the agenda:

  • negotiate, execute, and close a license purchase agreement for 900-megahertz broadband licenses

Burnet County Commissioners Court

1:30 p.m. special meeting

First-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • consider land purchase and acceptance of a deed for a right-of-way at the intersection of CR 410 and Lakeside Beach subdivision, where commissioners earlier approved and later rescinded putting a stop sign

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • presentation of the 2023 second-quarter financial report
  • application to rezone one acre from single-family residential to general commercial to allow the use of the lot located at 2301 Clayton Nolan Drive for airport activities
  • updates to the city’s drought contingency plans

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update from the Marble Falls Independent School District
  • public hearing, discussion, and possible action for a rezoning request to allow multifamily housing inside the Marble Falls Business Park
  • discussion on the new City Hall project

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • update on renovations of a new wastewater plant
  • presentation from SAMCO Capital Markets on funding options for the potential issuance of certificates of obligations for capital improvements 

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion with possible action regarding the city administrator position
  • discussion with possible action regarding a contract with the Granite Shoals Fire Department

Thursday, April 20

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

2:30 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, April 21

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

