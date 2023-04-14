GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 17, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, April 17
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- update on middle school STEAM and problem-based learning and action to replace district video security system software
- discussion and action regarding a lease agreement with the city of Marble Falls
- presentation of potential changes in transfer-student rules following the redrawing of elementary attendance zones
- consideration of a resolution to oppose school voucher programs
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- report on the 2021 bond program
- report on the optional flexible school day program at Quest High School
- report on transportation, to include an update on staffing, the current route system, possible options to mitigate driver shortages, and an overview of a two-tier routing model
- discussion and possible action regarding approval of funds for school safety items
Tuesday, April 18
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
1 p.m. regular meeting
Mountain Laurel Room, Bevy Hotel, 101 Herff Road, Boerne
- negotiate, execute, and close a license purchase agreement for 900-megahertz broadband licenses
Burnet County Commissioners Court
1:30 p.m. special meeting
First-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- consider land purchase and acceptance of a deed for a right-of-way at the intersection of CR 410 and Lakeside Beach subdivision, where commissioners earlier approved and later rescinded putting a stop sign
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- presentation of the 2023 second-quarter financial report
- application to rezone one acre from single-family residential to general commercial to allow the use of the lot located at 2301 Clayton Nolan Drive for airport activities
- updates to the city’s drought contingency plans
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update from the Marble Falls Independent School District
- public hearing, discussion, and possible action for a rezoning request to allow multifamily housing inside the Marble Falls Business Park
- discussion on the new City Hall project
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- update on renovations of a new wastewater plant
- presentation from SAMCO Capital Markets on funding options for the potential issuance of certificates of obligations for capital improvements
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion with possible action regarding the city administrator position
- discussion with possible action regarding a contract with the Granite Shoals Fire Department
Thursday, April 20
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
2:30 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Friday, April 21
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.