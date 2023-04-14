Burnet County Jail bookings for April 7-13, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 7-13, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Elijah Ben Chaney, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Lance Martin Kelley, 39, of Burnet was arrested April 7 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-theft of property. Released April 9 with credit for time served.

Ramiro Antonio Montemayor, 35, of Burnet was arrested April 7 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Aubrey Carter, 30, of Georgetown was arrested April 8 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence (2 counts). Released April 9 on $5,000 in bonds.

Angelica Marie Gebhard, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear, capias pro fine-theft, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released April 11 on $500 in bonds.

Jackie Smith Jones, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 8 by BCSO: aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Tyler Andrew Petty, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released April 9 on $250 bond.

Carlos Lopez Araiza, 36, of San Antonio was arrested April 9 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): possession of a controlled substance. Released April 10 on $20,000 bond.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested April 9 by MFPD: disorderly conduct. Released April 13 on personal recognizance.

Kenneth James Crawford, 24, of Lake Michigan, Michigan, was arrested April 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Amber Leighann Dawson, 36, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested April 9 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Santos Delgado-Garcia, 45, was arrested April 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Abel Delgado-Rebollar, 31, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Jose Escalante-Mendoza, 19, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Miguel Guerrero-Olguin, 21, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Kevin Hernandez-Armenta, 23, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Mesut Kaya, 29, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Cristian Leon-Justo, 30, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Eric Lee Mann, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested April 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass. Released April 10 to ICE.

Francisco Martinez-Reta, 26, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Hector Oxcal-Tocay, 35, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Ruben Ponce-Ramirez, 34, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Jessical Santana-Aguilar, 23, was arrested April 9 by ICE: detainer. Released April 10 to ICE.

Mayte Zuniga, 21, of Houston was arrested April 9 by BPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $250 bond.

Jose Margarito Briggs, 25, of Burnet was arrested April 10 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released April 11 on $10,000 in bonds.

Robert Thomas Owen Clarke, 77, of Netherlands was arrested April 10 by ICE: detainer. Released April 13 to ICE.

Kendall Dollar, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested April 10 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence, failure to appear, capias pro fine-assault by contact-family violence.

Shayan Ahmed Khan, 26, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 10 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Charlotte Lauren Lim, 21, of Henrico, Virginia, was arrested April 10 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Hugo Danniele Lopez-Emrich, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested April 10 by BCSO: sale to minors-alcohol.

Robert Dewoyne Lotts, 40, of Centerville was arrested April 10 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released April 11 on $80,000 in bonds.

Dalton James Phillips, 28, of Burnet was arrested April 10 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Esteban Ramos, 43, of Austin was arrested April 10 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Jerome Rene Rattoni, 42, of Montluel, France, was arrested April 10 by ICE: detainer. Released April 13 to ICE.

Zachary Aaron Roberts, 33, of Burnet was arrested April 10 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Michael Schwab, 31, of Kingsland was arrested April 10 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released April 11 on $1,500 bond.

Krislynn Sarah Anne Thomas, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested April 10 by MFPD: failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 11 on $500 in bonds.

Stefan Van Kralingen, 49, of Netherlands was arrested April 10 by ICE: detainer. Released April 13 to ICE.

Andre LaCharles Amos, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested April 11 by BCSO: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Justin David Hartman, 40, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by BPD: assault by contact-family violence.

Ian Edward Lopez, 29, of Houston was arrested April 11 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released April 12 on personal recognizance.

Douglas Glenn O’Hanlon, 38, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Hayden Cooper Rackley, 19, of Lampasas was arrested April 11 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): reckless driving. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Marcelo Tijerina IV, 24, of Kingsland was arrested April 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Curtis Edward Waller, 46, of Gatesville was arrested April 11 by BCSO: illegal dumping (2 counts). Released April 12 on $3,000 in bonds.

Jeremiah William Winchester, 43, of Georgetown was arrested April 11 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released April 12 on $1,500 bond.

Barnett Edward Baker, 38, of New Braunfels was arrested April 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Michele Annette Cody, 47, of Blanco was arrested April 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-burglary of a building, insufficient bond-credit/debit card abuse.

Judd James Finn, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested April 12 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 13 on $2,500 bond.

Leisha Liane Holmes, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 12 by MFPD: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-bail jumping/failure to appear.

James Donald Jordan, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested April 12 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Julio Tapia-Martinez, 38, was arrested April 12 by ICE: detainer.

Julio Tapia-Martinez, 38, was arrested April 12 by BCSO: kidnapping (2 counts), harassment.

Steven Lee Terry, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 12 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen, 19, of San Marcos was arrested April 13 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): capital murder of multiple persons, capital murder by terror threat/other felony (3 counts), capital murder of person 10-15 years of age, LCSO detainer.

Cody Ray Baladez, 18, of Bertram was arrested April 13 by MFPD: sexual assault.

Mikayla Renee Blair-Williams, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 13 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault on a family/household member.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 18, of Bertram was arrested April 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Joseph Christopher Escamilla, 39, of Burnet was arrested April 13 by the Attorney General’s office (AG): sex offender’s duty to register, parole violation.

Aaron Allen Harris, 27, of Spicewood was arrested April 13 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

William Darrel Martin, 43, of Bertram was arrested April 13 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.