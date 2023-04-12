‘On Golden Pond’ opens April 14 at the HCCT

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre’s production of the American drama “On Golden Pond” opens Friday, April 14, and runs four weekends through May 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Purchase tickets online or call the box office at 830-798-8944 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ticket sales are brisk, according to an HCCT media release announcing the opening.

“On Golden Pond” tells the story of Ethel and Norman Thayer’s last summer at their beloved Maine cabin, where they try to navigate the estrangement of their daughter, Chelsea, and fight against Norman’s advanced age.

The 1979 award-winning Broadway play written by Ernest Thompson was adapted into a memorable 1981 film starring Henry Fond, Katherine Hepburn, and Jane Fonda. It received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won three.

The local cast is:

James Baker as Norman Thayer

Pamela Marksbary as Ethel Thayer

Kristi Senterfitt as Chelsea Thayer Wayne

Michael Frasier as Bill Ray (Chelsea’s fiancé)

Nicholai Traynor as Billy Ray (Bill’s son)

Kyle Hirning as Charlie

Sally Stemac as the operator

“On Golden Pond” is the fourth production in the HCCT’s 2022-23 season, which closes with the musical “Oliver!” Auditions for the last play are April 24-25.

Visit the Hill Country Community Theatre’s website for more information about its productions and special programs and events.

