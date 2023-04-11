Marble Falls library hosts art day April 14

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

he Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St., is hosting an art day on Friday, April 14. File photo

Watch the paint dry on wonderful works of art while enjoying jazz and refreshments during an ode to creativity at the Marble Falls Public Library. The community event is from 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 14, at the library, 101 Main St.

Visitors can watch artists at work during a live painting and drawing demonstration with music at 3 p.m. and view local art during a reception at 4 p.m. Those pieces will remain up for the next six months.

Marble Falls Public Library Director Amanda Rose hopes to ignite a creative spark within everyone attending.

“We wanted to bring art to the library so we could bring it to the community,” she said. “The library is a neutral zone and community center where people can come and view art without any expectation. They are free to come and stay as long as they want.

And, they can grab a brush and make their own art. A painting class is at 2 p.m. for all ages. The cost is $5 and includes supplies.

“A local artist will be leading a class in the library’s community room where they can learn to paint a picture,” Rose said. “They will walk away with that picture that day, so that’s really neat.”

Two other artists will present a live demonstration after the class.

“One artist will have a live model, and she’ll be doing an oil painting,” Rose said. “Another artist will be doing a drawing with that live model as well. We’re really excited about that.”

The library transforms into a gallery of local art at the 4 p.m. reception.

“You can meet with the artists, walk around the library, and view their art,” Rose said. “They’ll have their art posted in the library for the next six months so that everyone has a chance to see their work.”

Local jazz group Here Comes Treble will perform.

“There will be music going on from that 3 to 5 o’clock hour,” Rose said. “There will be tables and chairs if you just want to enjoy the music.”

Library patrons who get the creative bug can browse the catalog for books on art, painting, and drawing.

“If you come and get inspired and decide you want to get better at an art, we have resources where you can work and teach yourself,” Rose said.

Visit the Marble Falls Public Library website for more information and future events and programs.

