Llano County HR Director Lisa Otto ‘Making a Difference’

Llano County Human Resources Director Lisa Otto poses for a photo with Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Consultant Victor Uvalles after she received the 2023 Making a Difference Award. Otto is one of four recipients in the state. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Llano County Human Resources Director Lisa Otto received the Making a Difference Award from the Texas Association of Counties on Monday, April 11, during the Commissioners Court’s regular meeting. Otto is one of four recipients of the 2023 award, representing the association’s southwest region.

The award comes from TAC’s Risk Management Pool Awards Program, which offers incentives to counties that participate in safety and loss prevention trainings. The Making a Difference Award is given to a TAC member who exhibits leadership and promotes loss prevention efforts in their county.

Llano County is a TAC member and benefits from the organization’s Risk Management Pool, education programs, and employee health and benefits programs.

“We want to keep doing this with you all,” TAC Risk Management Consultant Victor Uvalle, who presented Otto with her award, told the Commissioners Court. “(The safety and loss prevention work) helps to keep employees from getting injured, helps to prevent lawsuits, and items like that. All of that together helps to keep your costs down on your workers comp coverage.”

Otto has been with Llano County for 24 years. County Judge Ron Cunningham sang her praises and acknowledged her commitment to her work.

“Lisa is the go-to person for us,” he said. “She handles all of the (human resources work) for close to 160 employees. She is often the first one at the courthouse and the last one to leave, and we are grateful for her.”

dakota@thepicayune.com