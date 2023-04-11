SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Limited Llano County bulk trash collection April 22

04/11/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

A Llano County bulk trash collection is April 22 starting at 8 a.m. at the East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. Only bulk furniture, scrap metal, and tires will be accepted. The event will end at noon or when space is no longer available.

The trash collection is for Llano County residents, Kingsland Municipal Utility District members, and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. customers.

You can dispose of up to 10 tires for free; each tire over that number will be a $1. Tire size is limited to 24 inches maximum.

No Freon appliances, such as air conditioners or refrigerators, will be accepted.

For more information, call Cristy Vaught at 325-247-2039, Sharon Maki at 512-970-3562, or Mary Ann Hefner at 325-388-5036.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

Llano County HR Director Lisa Otto ‘Making a Difference’

04/11/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Cottonwood Shores Civic Center remodel almost done

04/11/23 | Nathan Bush

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

04/11/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *