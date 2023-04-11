Limited Llano County bulk trash collection April 22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Llano County bulk trash collection is April 22 starting at 8 a.m. at the East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. Only bulk furniture, scrap metal, and tires will be accepted. The event will end at noon or when space is no longer available.

The trash collection is for Llano County residents, Kingsland Municipal Utility District members, and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. customers.

You can dispose of up to 10 tires for free; each tire over that number will be a $1. Tire size is limited to 24 inches maximum.

No Freon appliances, such as air conditioners or refrigerators, will be accepted.

For more information, call Cristy Vaught at 325-247-2039, Sharon Maki at 512-970-3562, or Mary Ann Hefner at 325-388-5036.

