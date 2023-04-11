April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

Dozens of Burnet County officials and members of regional child welfare organizations gathered at the Burnet County Courthouse on April 11 for a proclamation declaring April Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Burnet County. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Dozens of Burnet County residents turned out for the Commissioners Court’s proclamation of April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month during its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 11. Representatives of regional child welfare organizations lent their support to bringing awareness to the problem and ending child abuse and neglect in the county.

“The county of Burnet prides itself on giving back to our communities and contributing to the quality of life of our citizens,” read Commissioner Joe Don Dockery from the proclamation. “Burnet County has an extraordinary number of children who suffer from some form of abuse or neglect each year. Through a national effort, Burnet County (community) members are encouraged to join together to raise awareness for those children fallen victim to abuse and neglect throughout the month of April. This effort will give abused and neglected children in our county and around the country a chance for a safe and positive future.”

Burnet County Child Welfare Board Director Caroline Ragsdill commended the commissioners for bringing awareness to the plight of abused and neglected children. She also acknowledged the work of CASA for the Highland Lakes Area, Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center, Caring Hearts for Children, and Bikers Against Child Abuse.

“We all work in different capacities but with one goal in mind, and that is to keep our kids safe,” Ragsdill said. “Thank you for bringing awareness to the citizens of Burnet, that we do have child abuse in our own county.”

Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month is nationally observed in April. Wearing the color “blue” is a sign of participation and awareness.

The Child Welfare Board often shares talking points about child abuse from the Center for Child Protection on its Facebook page, including:

Did you know 1 in 10 children will be victims of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday?

Signs of abuse are not limited to bruises, they can be behavioral and emotional.

More than 90 percent of sexual abuse victims know and trust their abuser.

81 percent of abuse happens in isolated, one-on-one situations.

Contact the Child Welfare Board’s child abuse hotline at 800-252-5400 for support. For more resources on child abuse prevention and awareness, call the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center at 512-756-2607 or visit its website.

dakota@thepicayune.com