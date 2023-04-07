GOVERNMENT MEETS: For the week of April 10, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, April 10

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

consider purchase of a therapy/service dog for mental health Deputy Jeff Phillips

consider using $15,100 from the donation fund to purchase a dog to replace a retiring K9 and cover a four-week handler course

consider certifying the opioid settlement revenue of $36,304 to establish a budget in the opioid settlement fund, plus approving a release against two pharmaceutical manufacturers and three pharmacies in the opioid settlement

series of public hearings and action items concerning plats and closures/abandonments of multiple properties

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion on the annual Parks and Recreation budget preparation process with input on items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget cycle

departmental update from Parks Director Lacey Dingman

discussion of future agenda items for the next meeting on May 8

Tuesday, April 11

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

fiscal year 2024 budget workshop

consider vacating CR 342B at the intersection of RR 1431, which is no longer used for public access to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery

grant discussion for Texas Indigent Defense Commission for a North Hill Country public defender’s office

consider changing the name of CR 412 to Grelle Park Road

decision on the final plat for Kingsland Family Dollar located east of RR 1431 and FM 2342 in Kingsland

possible executive session to discuss the potential purchase of property for county use

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

consider status of and applicants for Wildlife Advisory Committee and the Beautification Advisory Group

consider potential action to remove Mark Morren as chairman of the Ethics Review Commission

consider city charter requirements for serving on commissions

discuss city’s financial status with CPA Brooks Watson & Co.

discuss forensic audit

executive session to discuss contract negotiations with city manager and the charter violation advisory investigation regarding Mayor Aaron Garcia

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

public hearing on water and sewer rate proposed increases

consider appointing a stakeholder to Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

consider raising water and sewer rates

consider request for a traffic study from TxDOT to possibly reduce speed on FM 243 West

discuss train engine breaks through downtown, railroad crossing concern

Wednesday, April 12

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St., Bertram

On the agenda:

preliminary hearing regarding a citizen complaint filed March 17 to determine if a violation of the city’s ethics ordinance has occurred

may go into executive session

Thursday, April 13

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

consider purchase of items listed on park assessments

consider purchase of preassembled restrooms for Bluebriar Park with LCRA grant funds

consider taking action regarding restrooms at Timberhill Park

consider disk golf baskets in city parks

editor@thepicayune.com