GOVERNMENT MEETS: For the week of April 10, 2023

04/07/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, April 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • consider purchase of a therapy/service dog for mental health Deputy Jeff Phillips
  • consider using $15,100 from the donation fund to purchase a dog to replace a retiring K9 and cover a four-week handler course
  • consider certifying the opioid settlement revenue of $36,304 to establish a budget in the opioid settlement fund, plus approving a release against two pharmaceutical manufacturers and three pharmacies in the opioid settlement
  • series of public hearings and action items concerning plats and closures/abandonments of multiple properties

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion on the annual Parks and Recreation budget preparation process with input on items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget cycle
  • departmental update from Parks Director Lacey Dingman
  • discussion of future agenda items for the next meeting on May 8

Tuesday, April 11

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • fiscal year 2024 budget workshop
  • consider vacating CR 342B at the intersection of RR 1431, which is no longer used for public access to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery
  • grant discussion for Texas Indigent Defense Commission for a North Hill Country public defender’s office 
  • consider changing the name of CR 412 to Grelle Park Road
  • decision on the final plat for Kingsland Family Dollar located east of RR 1431 and FM 2342 in Kingsland
  • possible executive session to discuss the potential purchase of property for county use

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • consider status of and applicants for Wildlife Advisory Committee and the Beautification Advisory Group
  • consider potential action to remove Mark Morren as chairman of the Ethics Review Commission
  • consider city charter requirements for serving on commissions
  • discuss city’s financial status with CPA Brooks Watson & Co.
  • discuss forensic audit 
  • executive session to discuss contract negotiations with city manager and the charter violation advisory investigation regarding Mayor Aaron Garcia 

Bertram City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda: 

  • public hearing on water and sewer rate proposed increases
  • consider appointing a stakeholder to Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
  • consider raising water and sewer rates
  • consider request for a traffic study from TxDOT to possibly reduce speed on FM 243 West
  • discuss train engine breaks through downtown, railroad crossing concern

Wednesday, April 12

Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St., Bertram

On the agenda:

  • preliminary hearing regarding a citizen complaint filed March 17 to determine if a violation of the city’s ethics ordinance has occurred 
  • may go into executive session

Thursday, April 13

Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Commission

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • consider purchase of items listed on park assessments 
  • consider purchase of preassembled restrooms for Bluebriar Park with LCRA grant funds
  • consider taking action regarding restrooms at Timberhill Park
  • consider disk golf baskets in city parks

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

