GOVERNMENT MEETS: For the week of April 10, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, April 10
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- consider purchase of a therapy/service dog for mental health Deputy Jeff Phillips
- consider using $15,100 from the donation fund to purchase a dog to replace a retiring K9 and cover a four-week handler course
- consider certifying the opioid settlement revenue of $36,304 to establish a budget in the opioid settlement fund, plus approving a release against two pharmaceutical manufacturers and three pharmacies in the opioid settlement
- series of public hearings and action items concerning plats and closures/abandonments of multiple properties
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion on the annual Parks and Recreation budget preparation process with input on items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget cycle
- departmental update from Parks Director Lacey Dingman
- discussion of future agenda items for the next meeting on May 8
Tuesday, April 11
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- fiscal year 2024 budget workshop
- consider vacating CR 342B at the intersection of RR 1431, which is no longer used for public access to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery
- grant discussion for Texas Indigent Defense Commission for a North Hill Country public defender’s office
- consider changing the name of CR 412 to Grelle Park Road
- decision on the final plat for Kingsland Family Dollar located east of RR 1431 and FM 2342 in Kingsland
- possible executive session to discuss the potential purchase of property for county use
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- consider status of and applicants for Wildlife Advisory Committee and the Beautification Advisory Group
- consider potential action to remove Mark Morren as chairman of the Ethics Review Commission
- consider city charter requirements for serving on commissions
- discuss city’s financial status with CPA Brooks Watson & Co.
- discuss forensic audit
- executive session to discuss contract negotiations with city manager and the charter violation advisory investigation regarding Mayor Aaron Garcia
Bertram City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- public hearing on water and sewer rate proposed increases
- consider appointing a stakeholder to Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
- consider raising water and sewer rates
- consider request for a traffic study from TxDOT to possibly reduce speed on FM 243 West
- discuss train engine breaks through downtown, railroad crossing concern
Wednesday, April 12
Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St., Bertram
- preliminary hearing regarding a citizen complaint filed March 17 to determine if a violation of the city’s ethics ordinance has occurred
- may go into executive session
Thursday, April 13
Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Commission
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- consider purchase of items listed on park assessments
- consider purchase of preassembled restrooms for Bluebriar Park with LCRA grant funds
- consider taking action regarding restrooms at Timberhill Park
- consider disk golf baskets in city parks