Burnet County Jail bookings for March 24-April 6, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 24-April 6, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Alexander Joseph Andrade, 21, of Blanco was arrested March 24 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released March 26 with credit for time served.

Brandon Dekovan Bradley, 39, of Elgin was arrested March 24 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic center, possession of a controlled substance.

Kaleigh Santana Brown, 21, of Belton was arrested March 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana. Released March 25 on $1,500 bond.

Ashley Nicole Brunt, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 25 on $20,000 bond.

Tyson David Debusk, 66, of Tow was arrested March 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Casey Jasper Elderkin Jr., 25, of Marble Falls was arrested March 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Akim Stanford Garcia, 20, of San Antonio was arrested March 24 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana. Released March 25 on $4,000 in bonds.

Abraham Moses Garner, 29, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released March 26 with credit for time served.

Ty Russell Graves, 25, of Taylor was arrested March 24 by BCSO: commitment-reckless driving. Released March 26 with credit for time served.

Barry Lee Gribble, 60, of Bertram was arrested March 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Cade Gabriel Groeneveld, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested March 24 by BCSO: aggravated robbery. Released March 28 on $50,000 bond.

Cody Len Harper, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested March 24 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 4 on personal recognizance.

Henry Lance Hattley, 34, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $60,000 bond.

Carlos Morales, 28, of Mission was arrested March 24 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Candice Janette Morse, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BCSO: NISI-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $45,000 bond.

Greigary Wayne Mosley, 40, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released March 31 on probation.

Brian Michael Roberts, 41, of Kingsland was arrested March 24 by BCSO: commitment-assault causing bodily injury, commitment-violation of bond/protective order.

Christopher Carl Schulze, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released March 25 on $1,500 bond.

Freddy Dean Trevino, 38, of Kingsland was arrested March 24 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, failure to appear-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, reckless driving. Released March 27 to an outside agency.

Barbara Farris Brooks, 55, of Burnet was arrested March 25 by BCSO: illegal dumping. Released March 26 on $5,000 bond.

Nicholas Anthony Farris, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 25 by BCSO: online solicitation of a minor. Released March 27 on $25,000 bond.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 25 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 25 by BCSO: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-unsafe speed, capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

Justin Lee Vasquez, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested March 25 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 27 on $50,000 bond.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released March 29 on $5,000 bond.

Trisha Juanita Haffner, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested March 26 by BPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released March 27 after paying a fine.

William Fred Houston II, 53, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by BCSO: parole violation.

William Fred Houston II, 53, of Burnet was arrested March 26 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Lizette Rodriguez, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested March 26 by BCSO: false report to a police officer. Released March 27 on $1,500 bond.

Brian Keith Alexander, 49, of Burnet was arrested March 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order. Released March 28 on $7,500 bond.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested March 27 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released March 31 on personal recognizance.

Jo Lea Hill, 34, of Burnet was arrested March 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Bethany Ann Morgan, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 27 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released March 31 to outside agency.

Rufino Ornelas-Carrillo, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 27 by MFPD: no driver’s license, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear. Released same day on $750 in bonds.

Willian Oswaldo, 26, of Round Mountain was arrested March 27 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Francisco Rodriguez-Beltran, 38, of Giddings was arrested March 27 by ICE: detainer. Released March 30 to ICE.

Ashton Ryan Rogers, 19, of Burnet was arrested March 27 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 28 on personal recognizance.

Ryan Wade Shackelford, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 27 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Tyler Rafael Trevino, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested March 27 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released March 29 on $2,500 bond.

Wilian Oswaldo Che Choc, 26, of Round Mountain was arrested March 28 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Judy Elaine Ferguson, 67, of Georgetown was arrested March 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

William Emory Giles IV, 46, of Thomaston, Georgia, was arrested March 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-burglary of vehicles, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested March 28 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Khristine Laudenschlager, 35, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by BPD: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Isaiah Nathaniel Llanas, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested March 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest/detention. Released April 6 on $5,500 in bonds.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested March 28 by BPD: failure to appear, expired registration, defective equipment-stop lamp, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released March 31 on personal recognizance.

Randy Allen Thomison, 57, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-criminal mischief.

Clinton Cole Hefner, 25, of Kingsland was arrested March 29 by BTPD: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released March 30 on $15,000 bond.

Luis Manuel Laredo-Martin, 28, of Kingsland was arrested March 29 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact, attempt to commit indecency with a child. Released March 31 to outside agency and bonded out.

Eliseo Maya Sanchez, 33, of Austin was arrested March 29 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released March 30 on $4,000 bond.

Shawn Lee Savage, 51, of Cleburne was arrested March 29 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Tyler Jim Stone, 28, of Amarillo was arrested March 29 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released March 30 after paying fine.

Alyssa Shantel Taylor, 32, of Killeen was arrested March 29 by BCSO: motion to revoke-unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released April 4 to outside agency.

Timothy Scott Arden, 22, of Kingsland was arrested March 30 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Brianna Denise Cagley, 24, of Temple was arrested March 30 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-attempt to commit capital murder, bond withdrawal-aggravated assault against a public servant, bond withdrawal-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Fawn Chavez, 46, of Georgetown was arrested March 30 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Omar Gallardo-Garcia, 18, of Leander was arrested March 30 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): surety surrender-deadly conduct.

Adan Ronquillo Garcia, 37, of Round Mountain was arrested March 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on bond.

Steven Clarke Gayle, 67, of Burnet was arrested March 30 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released March 31 on $2,500 bond.

Samuel Gene Hill Jr., 65, of Burnet was arrested March 30 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jord’n Mackenzee Miller, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Raul Munoz Jr., 44, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license, expired registration, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, violation of a promise to appear, failure to appear. Released April 6 on $4,250 in bonds.

Francisco Quevedo Olguin, 66, of Burnet was arrested March 30 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released March 31 on $1,500 bond.

Akinfemi Olumayoku Onadele, 33, was arrested March 30 by ICE: detainer. Released April 1 to ICE.

Christine Perez, 52, of Burnet was arrested March 30 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana.

Christine Perez, 52, of Burnet was arrested March 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $6,000 in bonds.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-continuous violence against family, bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-burglary of a habitation.

Alfred Eli Baker Jr., 39, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested March 31 by MFPD: passing a bad check. Released April 1 on $5,000 bond.

Stephen James Chapman, 45, of Florence was arrested March 31 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Weldon Neugent II, 37, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 2 with credit for time served.

Justin Dale Parks, 26 of Bertram was arrested March 31 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), criminal mischief. Released same day on $15,000 in bonds.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 31 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, capias pro fine-speeding (91 mph in 60-mph zone).

Jackson Reid Wiegel, 28, of Round Rock was arrested March 31 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released April 1 on $1,500 bond.

Richard Allen Yeoman, 54, of Granbury was arrested March 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Moises Flores-Suarez, 28, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct-discharge/display of firearm.

Ana Jazmyn Herrera, 20, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Coy Lane Hilliard, 41, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (4 counts), commitment-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Alberto Jimenez-Curiel, 40, was arrested April 1 by ICE: detainer. Released April 2 to ICE.

Melissa Diane Kite, 43, of Lago Vista was arrested April 1 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released April 4 on personal recognizance.

Jesse Robert Leppert, 41, of burnet was arrested April 1 by BCSO: assault, failure to appear, public intoxication. Released April 4 on personal recognizance.

Shawn Michael Peterson, 51, of Killeen was arrested April 1 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released April 3 on $1,500 bond.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1 by BPD: criminal trespass, terroristic threat against a peace officer, public intoxication.

Jacob Daniel Rodriguez, 22, of Kingsland was arrested April 1 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, no seat belt, animal at large, registration of animals.

Steven Bryan Warner, 56, of Austin was arrested April 1 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released April 3 on $4,000 in bonds.

Marvin Aquino-LeJuan, 44, was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Juan Arteaga-Tabora, 18, was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Alberto Cordero-Delgado, 62, of Austin was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Omar Armando Corea Suazo, 26, of San Antonio was arrested April 2 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 3 after paying fine.

Guillermo Corona-Gomez, 24, was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass.

Moises Flores-Suarez, 28, of Burnet was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer.

Shelby Chase Forshee, 32, of Big Spring was arrested April 2 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 3 on $1,500 bond.

Mateusz Wojciech Frymus, 27, was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Emma Camille Fuselier, 31, of Austin was arrested April 2 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released April 3 on $2,500 bond.

Justin Todd Hill, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug, aggravated assault against a date/family/household member, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackie Smith Jones, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 2 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Angelica Maria Ramirez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury.

Angelica Maria Ramirez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by BPD: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $13,000 in bonds.

Sergio Reyes-Morales, 29, of Lockhart was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Hubert Kazimerz Sawicki, 27, was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Marco Antonio Silva-Gudino, 23, was arrested April 2 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat, deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, tampering with government record. Released April 3 on $82,500 in bonds.

Christian Rudolf Sturzl, 43, was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Frank Henry Towns, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 by MFPD: assault on a family/household member.

Jose Urbina-Rocha, 30, of Bastrop was arrested April 2 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Oscar Gonzalez-Campuzano, 48, was arrested April 3 by ICE: detainer. Released April 4 to ICE.

Dominic Seth Mastellar, 19, of Schertz was arrested April 3 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Kathryn Ann Mullen, 62, of Burnet was arrested April 3 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana. Released April 4 on $4,000 in bonds.

Robert Juan Ramirez, 44, of Burnet was arrested April 3 by CSPD: no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke probation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury, motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana.

William Ray Young Jr., 50, of Burnet was arrested April 3 by BCSO: assault on family/household member. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Erin Victoria Almager, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4 by BPD: parole violation.

David Allen Bartel, 51, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): indecency with a child-sexual contact (3 counts), sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Juan Coyote-Rangel, 19, was arrested April 4 by ICE: detainer. Released April 5 to ICE.

Martin Chester Fulcher Jr., 47, of Lampasas was arrested April 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released April 5 on $1,500 bond.

Jose Garcia-Rodriguez, 45, was arrested April 4 by ICE: detainer. Released April 5 to ICE.

Roslyn Christina Nokes, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4 by MFPD: theft of property, driving while license is invalid. Released April 5 on $2,000 in bonds.

Maria Patlan-Tovar, 43, was arrested April 4 by ICE: detainer. Released April 5 to ICE.

Orlando Ramos-Melendez, 43, was arrested April 4 by ICE: detainer. Released April 5 to ICE.

Lauren Michelle Soto, 38, of Lampasas was arrested April 4 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Rogelio Tirado, 48, was arrested April 4 by ICE: detainer. Released April 5 to ICE.

Adrienne Rachael Whitley, 44, of Midland was arrested April 4 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal mischief.

Brianna Denise Cagley, 24, of Temple was arrested April 5 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, driving while license is invalid.

Graciela Angelita Espinoza, 71, of Spicewood was arrested April 5 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released April 6 on $2,500 bond.

Megan Elizabeth Goodrow, 17, of Bertram was arrested April 5 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Valerie Renee Kordes, 41, of Burnet was arrested April 5 by BPD: capias pro fine-theft (2 counts).

Patrick Lee McLean, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested April 5 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Troy Dean Morey, 50, of Comanche was arrested April 5 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of a dangerous drug.

Diego Ramirez-Torres, 36, was arrested April 5 by ICE: detainer. Released April 6 to ICE.

Collin Jacoby Sparks, 18, of Burnet was arrested April 5 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released April 6 on $1,500 bond.

Adam Michael Adrian, 40, of Kingsland was arrested April 6 by LCSO: possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Tasheena Dannielle Curtis, 29, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 6 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated.

Oscar David Escobar-Lopez, 29, was arrested April 6 by ICE: detainer.

Misty Shanell Holleman, 46, of Burnet was arrested April 6 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Stephanie Dalee Jones, 52, of Thorndale was arrested April 6 by BCSO: failure to identify.

Tifika Kristy Platt, 40, of Bertram was arrested April 6 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon.